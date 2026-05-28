Goldman and Lander clash over Israel in first joint campaign appearance

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Rep. Dan Goldman and his Democratic primary challenger Brad Lander on Wednesday spent much of their first joint appearance this campaign season sparring about Israel. The two Jewish Democrats were speaking during a WNYC forum hosted by Jewish radio host Brian Lehrer.

Both Goldman and Lander said they would have voted against a boycott of Israeli products that was passed by the Park Slope Food Coop on Tuesday. But they cited different reasons for opposing a boycott, with Goldman describing antisemitism among advocates for the boycott and Lander rejecting that characterization.

Goldman referenced a coop member who lamented “Jewish supremacy” during a recent coop meeting. “ When you start hearing in the debate about this kind of thing, the concept of ‘Jewish supremacism,’ which is an old, antisemitic trope used by David Duke and the Klan, then we are getting away from whatever the objective is to oppose the Israeli government,” he said.

Lander said the vote for a boycott was not antisemitic, even though he did not support it. “ Most members abhor what Israel is doing in Gaza and the West Bank, and as U.S. taxpayers, they feel complicit in genocide because Dan Goldman keeps voting to send billions of dollars in U.S. military aid to Israel,” he said. Lander, who led by 34 points in a recent poll, has positioned himself as a stronger critic of Israel than his opponent.