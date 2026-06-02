Anti-Israel PAC is spending $2M to boost 3 progressives in NYC

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Rep. Dan Goldman and his Democratic primary challenger Brad Lander traded barbs about Israel on Monday night for much of their first televised debate hosted by Spectrum News NY1.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was an unexpected loser of the debate, as both Goldman and Lander declined to endorse their would-be Jewish constituent in NY-10 for reelection in 2028. Lander said it was “time for new leadership in the Democratic Party” and Goldman questioned whether Schumer would run again.

Lander sought to differentiate himself as the stronger critic of Israel, in keeping with his messaging throughout the campaign. He criticized Goldman for accepting donations from AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobby, along with his voting record. “He voted for every U.S. military aid package to Israel,” said Lander. “He won’t recognize it as genocide. He’s never used the word occupation to describe Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.”

Goldman pushed back on Lander’s focus on the Middle East, saying, “Israel is not the most important issue in this district.” He argued that voters were more concerned about the actions of the Trump administration.

Later in the debate, Goldman asked Lander to explain why he left the Democratic Socialists of America after Oct. 7, 2023. Lander said the party advertised a “heinous” rally on Oct. 8 that “spoke about Hamas in ways that I just thought were vile.” He said that he supported a Jewish state where Palestinians also live.