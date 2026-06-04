Knicks post-game ad features Mamdani and pro-Palestinian candidates

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🏀 Knicks post-game ad features Mamdani boosting progressive candidates
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TV coverage of the Knicks’ Game 1 victory in the NBA finals included an ad featuring Mamdani and three progressive candidates he has endorsed in House primaries across New York.
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Mamdani appeared alongside Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez and Brad Lander, all outspoken critics of Israel in competitive races. Avila Chevalier and Valdez are members of the Democratic Socialists of America.
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“This is the team. This is our year,” Mamdani said in the ad, which aired in the midst of Knicks frenzy. It was produced by Morris Katz, the mayor’s 27-year-old Jewish advisor.
🚨 NYU student draws hate crime charges for flying flag with swastikas, Star of David
- Alexander Stepnowsky, a New York University student, faces hate crime charges for allegedly raising a flag depicting a Star of David, two swastikas and the letters “NYU” over a university building during commencement last month.
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The arrest comes as NYU has faced heightened scrutiny over antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric on its campus in recent years. During this year’s commencement, the school withheld the diploma of a student who accused Israel of genocide in his address.
🚇 Jewish woman attacked on subway by woman who says ‘Jews are eating kids’
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A subway passenger in Manhattan assaulted a Jewish woman on Sunday and shouted that “Jews are eating kids,” according to a video shared by the victim. The Jewish woman told CBS that the attacker choked her, kicked her and ripped her hair out.
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The NYPD has identified the suspect as Diana Smith and said she is facing hate crime and aggravated harassment charges.
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The NYPD announced on Wednesday that antisemitic incidents made up 60% of confirmed hate crimes in May, despite Jewish New Yorkers making up only 10% of the city’s population. Confirmed hate crimes are up 74% from last year, even as overall crime has dropped.
🎙️ NY-12 candidates debate Israel at Temple Emanu-El
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Candidates running to succeed Jerry Nadler in NY-12, the country’s most Jewish district, convened at Temple Emanu-El’s Streicker Center on the Upper East Side Wednesday night.
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Candidates Micah Lasher, Alex Bores, Jack Schlossberg, Nina Schwalbe and Laura Dunn took several questions related to Israel and antisemitism from moderator Halie Soifer, the CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America. (Soifer confirmed after the event that JDCA is not weighing in on the primary.)
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Schlossberg reaffirmed his commitment to funding Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system while criticizing Bores and Lasher, the other two leading candidates, for not committing to condition military aid to Israel.
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Bores said he would not impose conditions on Israel that weren’t applied to other countries, adding that the United States should “ensure that we are moving rapidly toward a Palestinian state.” Lasher said Israel’s safety and Palestinians’ right to self-determination were not mutually exclusive and that he believes in both.
🏆 Progressive group swaps endorsement of Espaillat for Avila Chevalier, citing Israel
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The New York Progressive Action Network said it was withdrawing its endorsement of Rep. Adriano Espaillat, an Upper Manhattan Democrat, and instead backing his challenger, Avila Chevalier, in a statement on Wednesday.
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The group cited Espaillat’s record on Israel as the main reason for its reversal, saying that Espaillat “has continued to accept money from AIPAC-related entities, has not signed the Block the Bombs Act, and recently declined to call the destruction of Gaza a genocide,” Politico reports.
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Avila Chevalier has “organized courageous opposition to the genocide” and “called out the war crimes that leaders of both parties have supported,” the group said.
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Mamdani endorsed Avila Chevalier, who organized pro-Palestinian encampments at Columbia University, after reportedly committing to endorse Espaillat during his mayoral campaign.
💰 UJA commits $5 million to help meet new SNAP requirements
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The UJA-Federation of New York has committed $5 million to help New Yorkers who are expected to lose SNAP benefits or see them reduced due to new federal requirements starting this month. Over 40,000 New Yorkers are expected to be affected by the expanded work requirements and redefining of “Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents.”
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