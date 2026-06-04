Knicks post-game ad features Mamdani and pro-Palestinian candidates

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“This is the team. This is our year,” Mamdani said in the ad, which aired in the midst of Knicks frenzy. It was produced by Morris Katz, the mayor’s 27-year-old Jewish advisor.

Mamdani appeared alongside Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez and Brad Lander, all outspoken critics of Israel in competitive races. Avila Chevalier and Valdez are members of the Democratic Socialists of America.

TV coverage of the Knicks’ Game 1 victory in the NBA finals included an ad featuring Mamdani and three progressive candidates he has endorsed in House primaries across New York.

The arrest comes as NYU has faced heightened scrutiny over antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric on its campus in recent years. During this year’s commencement, the school withheld the diploma of a student who accused Israel of genocide in his address.

The NYPD announced on Wednesday that antisemitic incidents made up 60% of confirmed hate crimes in May, despite Jewish New Yorkers making up only 10% of the city’s population. Confirmed hate crimes are up 74% from last year, even as overall crime has dropped.

The NYPD has identified the suspect as Diana Smith and said she is facing hate crime and aggravated harassment charges .

A subway passenger in Manhattan assaulted a Jewish woman on Sunday and shouted that “Jews are eating kids,” according to a video shared by the victim. The Jewish woman told CBS that the attacker choked her, kicked her and ripped her hair out.

Candidates running to succeed Jerry Nadler in NY-12, the country’s most Jewish district, convened at Temple Emanu-El’s Streicker Center on the Upper East Side Wednesday night.

Candidates Micah Lasher, Alex Bores, Jack Schlossberg, Nina Schwalbe and Laura Dunn took several questions related to Israel and antisemitism from moderator Halie Soifer, the CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America. (Soifer confirmed after the event that JDCA is not weighing in on the primary.)

Schlossberg reaffirmed his commitment to funding Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system while criticizing Bores and Lasher, the other two leading candidates, for not committing to condition military aid to Israel.