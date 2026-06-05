Avila Chevalier attended Oct. 8 pro-Palestinian rally that Mamdani and Lander condemned

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Darializa Avila Chevalier, who is running for Congress against Rep. Adriano Espaillat in Upper Manhattan, joined a pro-Palestinian rally that was widely criticized by New York leaders the day after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, reports City and State.

Avila Chevalier attended the Oct. 8 rally in Times Square, which was organized by leftist groups including The People’s Forum and Al-Awda New York. The event saw signs such as “Resistance is Justified when People are Occupied” and drew criticism from political leaders who said it condoned Hamas violence the previous day.

Brad Lander, who is running against Rep. Dan Goldman in Manhattan and Brooklyn, said during a Spectrum NY1 debate Monday that he canceled his DSA membership after the party advertised a “heinous” rally that “spoke about Hamas in ways that I just thought were vile.” Lander also has Mamdani’s endorsement.