Avila Chevalier attended Oct. 8 pro-Palestinian rally that Mamdani and Lander condemned

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🪧 Avila Chevalier attended controversial Oct. 8 pro-Palestinian rally
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Darializa Avila Chevalier, who is running for Congress against Rep. Adriano Espaillat in Upper Manhattan, joined a pro-Palestinian rally that was widely criticized by New York leaders the day after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, reports City and State.
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Avila Chevalier attended the Oct. 8 rally in Times Square, which was organized by leftist groups including The People’s Forum and Al-Awda New York. The event saw signs such as “Resistance is Justified when People are Occupied” and drew criticism from political leaders who said it condoned Hamas violence the previous day.
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Gov. Kathy Hochul called the rally “abhorrent and morally repugnant,” and the NYC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America distanced itself from the event after promoting it on social media. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has endorsed Avila Chevalier, did not go to the rally and condemned it shortly after.
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Brad Lander, who is running against Rep. Dan Goldman in Manhattan and Brooklyn, said during a Spectrum NY1 debate Monday that he canceled his DSA membership after the party advertised a “heinous” rally that “spoke about Hamas in ways that I just thought were vile.” Lander also has Mamdani’s endorsement.
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Avila Chevalier, Lander and Mamdani appeared together Wednesday night in a Knicks post-game ad, which showed Lander passing a basketball to Avila Chevalier.
🎙️ All candidates in NY-7 debate say Israel committed genocide
- All three candidates running in the Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Nydia Velázquez in NY-7, a district covering parts of Brooklyn and Queens, said that Israel committed genocide against Palestinians during their first televised debate Wednesday on Spectrum NY1.
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Councilmember Julie Won, Assemblymember Claire Valdez and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso also agreed that they would support the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he entered New York based on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. (Mamdani has also made the vow, which stands on shaky legal ground.)
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Valdez, whom Mamdani has endorsed, accused Reynoso of shifting his views on Israel after launching his campaign. “As far as I can tell, I don’t believe you’ve ever called for a ceasefire, and the first time you called a genocide was when you launched this congressional campaign,” she said.
🗣️ Meanwhile, no candidates in NY-12 debate say Israel committed genocide
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Democratic candidates running to succeed Rep. Jerry Nadler in the heavily Jewish Manhattan district of NY-12 shared a different consensus.
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The three top contenders, Assemblymembers Alex Bores and Micah Lasher, Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg and lawyer George Conway all declined to say that Israel’s actions in Gaza constituted a genocide during their debate Thursday hosted by PIX11.
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All three said they supported a two-state solution and continued U.S. funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.
🗞️ Pro-Israel groups stage second protest against The New York Times
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Pro-Israel groups led by EndJewHatred said they are staging a second protest Friday against The New York Times over a column by Nicholas Kristof that alleged sexual assault against Palestinians in Israeli prisons, reports The Times of Israel.
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The activists, who also include the groups Stop Antizionism, the Movement Against Antizionism, Hineni and IMPACT, will demand the newspaper retract the column during their protest at 5 p.m. They staged a similar rally at The New York Times headquarters two weeks ago.
💰 Jewish groups buy up Bamba
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Jewish institutions are responding to the Park Slope Food Coop’s boycott of Israeli products by buying thousands of bags of Bamba, the popular Israeli snack.
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Volunteers with UJA-Federation of New York passed out 4,000 bags of Bamba during the Israel Day Parade on Sunday after initially purchasing 20,000 bags in the wake of the coop’s boycott vote. The Met Council, a Jewish anti-poverty group, will distribute the remaining bags to hundreds of food pantries by next week, CEO David Greenfield told our Jackie Hajdenberg.
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Some Jewish members of the coop have said they felt alienated by the boycott. Rachel Timoner, a coop member and the senior rabbi of Congregation Beth Elohim in Park Slope, said in a New York Times op-ed on Thursday that she had left the coop after 11 years as a member. Timoner gave a sermon before the vote urging against the movement to boycott Israel.
🏀 ‘My mayor Muslim, my bagels Jewish’
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The Knicks continue to unite New York as they head into Game 2 of the NBA Finals tonight. A New Yorker in a viral TikTok put it this way: “My mayor Muslim, my bagels Jewish, my Christian Dior, Knicks in four.”
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