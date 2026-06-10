Ritchie Torres’ challenger reportedly tells fake rabbi he would ‘consider’ going to Gaza

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
What you need to know today
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Micah Lasher is ramping up outreach to Jewish voters ahead of the NY-12 primary. With the Democratic primary less than two weeks away, Lasher’s campaign is distributing a mailer written by his longtime rabbi to about 15,000 Jewish households across the district, which includes the Upper West and East Sides of Manhattan, our Joseph Strauss reports.
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Ritchie Torres’ challenger said he “certainly would consider” going to Gaza in a chat with a fake online rabbi. Michael Blake, who is challenging Torres in the NY-15 Democratic primary, made the pledge after requesting a campaign donation from “Rabbi Linda Goldstein,” an account calling itself the “Chief Rabbi of Gaza” that parodies pro-Palestinian posts, reports the New York Post.
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Divestment from Israel could cost NYC taxpayers $37 billion over 10 years, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Anti-Defamation League and its affiliate JLens. Mayor Zohran Mamdani supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, but the city’s comptroller, Mark Levine, has dismissed the possibility of divesting the city’s funds. The ADL strongly opposes the BDS movement.
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New York lawmakers are sponsoring a House bill to address antisemitism. Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman and Republican Rep. Mike Lawler will lead a bipartisan group of 28 lawmakers in introducing the Jewish American Security Act, a House version of Senate legislation that was announced last month.
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Another pair of lawmakers introduced a bill to change antisemitism policies in schools. Democratic Rep. Laura Gillen and Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik this week introduced the Student Protection and University Accountability Act, which says schools could lose their federal funding if they do not institute clear policies for addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, according to Jewish Insider.
🏀 Knicks mania
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For many Jewish New Yorkers, the Knicks’ championship run offers a respite from division. Our Joseph Strauss explains how Jews are getting involved in the city’s outpouring of Knicks support, from orange and blue confections at Jewish bakeries to photoshops of Jalen Brunson’s face on the Lubavitcher Rebbe “Messiah is here” fliers.
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