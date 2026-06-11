Trump admin nixes Mamdani’s meeting with Colombian president, a vocal Israel critic

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U.S. officials nixed Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a vocal critic of Israel. Mamdani was scheduled to meet with Petro on Friday. The State Department revoked Petro’s visa after he appeared in September at a pro-Palestinian rally in Manhattan, where he denounced U.S. support for Israel. Petro also recently came under fire for tweeting “Heil Hitler” in a comment he said was critiquing a right-wing candidate.

Beth Davidson, Jewish candidate in NY-17, courts voters uneasy with Democratic divides over Israel. Davidson, who used to serve on the board of Bet Am Shalom Synagogue in White Plains, New York, told our Joseph Strauss that she offers a home to “Jews that have felt lost in the Democratic party.” Davidson narrowly trailed Cait Conley in a battle to face off against Republican Rep. Mike Lawler.

Meanwhile, the Jewish Democratic Council of America is endorsing Espaillat. The group told Politico that it is “particularly proud” to support Espaillat as he was “challenged by someone who took part in a celebratory rally the day after the horrific attacks of October 7.”