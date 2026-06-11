Seinfeld declines to say ‘free Palestine’ after Knicks game: ‘It doesn’t exist’

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Jerry Seinfeld offered a three-word response when asked to say “free Palestine” while leaving Madison Square Garden after the New York Knicks game on Wednesday night.

“It doesn’t exist,” the Jewish comedian said, laughing.

He was responding to a request from a streamer, FinesseFave, who spotted him outside the arena where Seinfeld watched the Knicks’ NBA finals comeback to defeat the San Antonio Spurs. “Can we get a ‘free Palestine’?” FitnessFave asked, appearing to urge Seinfeld to repeat the slogan.

The exchange soon amassed millions of views on X, where it was shared by Jackson Hinkle, a prominent anti-Israel influencer, among others. It was Seinfeld’s second viral moment of the night, after fans shared photos of him with his jaw dropped following OG Anonuby’s stunning game-winning shot.

Jerry Seinfeld was asked to drop a Free Palestine after the Knicks game. "It doesn't exist.” 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/cJOtl6woe0 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) June 11, 2026

The exchange added to a number of dismissive comments by Seinfeld toward pro-Palestinian advocates in recent years. The entertainer has become one of Hollywood’s most prominent supporters of Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel. He visited Israel in December 2023 and met with families of hostages held in Gaza.

In February, an Instagram influencer said “Free Palestine” while taking a selfie with him outside Radio City Music Hall. Seinfeld responded, “I don’t care about Palestine.”

Seinfeld compared pro-Palestinian activists with the Ku Klux Klan during an appearance at Duke University in September with Omer Shem Tov, a freed Israeli hostage. While introducing Shem Tov, Seinfeld said, “Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews. Just say you don’t like Jews.”



He went on, “Compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like Blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ OK, that’s honest.”

The remarks were criticized by Duke students as well as a Democratic North Carolina state senator who also spoke during the event.



In 2024, at the height of the pro-Palestinian campus movement, about 100 Duke graduates walked out of their graduation ceremony in protest against Seinfeld delivering the commencement address.

Seinfeld did not respond to a Jewish Telegraphic Agency request for comment.