Dozens of pro-Israel activists rally outside Park Slope Food Coop

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Dozens of pro-Israel activists rallied outside the Park Slope Food Coop on Thursday to protest the grocery store’s recent vote to boycott Israeli products. Some handed out Israeli snacks like Bamba that the coop has banned, reports The Times of Israel.

After 70 Jewish girls got lost in a tunnel, antisemitic comments spread online. The girls, students from the Toras Emachu school in Monsey, New York, were visiting the Nyack Memorial Park on a school trip Wednesday when they entered a large drainage culvert and got lost in the tunnel system. Our Grace Gilson reports on the antisemitic comments that followed.