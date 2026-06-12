Dozens of pro-Israel activists rally outside Park Slope Food Coop

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What you need to know today
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Dozens of pro-Israel activists rallied outside the Park Slope Food Coop on Thursday to protest the grocery store’s recent vote to boycott Israeli products. Some handed out Israeli snacks like Bamba that the coop has banned, reports The Times of Israel.
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After 70 Jewish girls got lost in a tunnel, antisemitic comments spread online. The girls, students from the Toras Emachu school in Monsey, New York, were visiting the Nyack Memorial Park on a school trip Wednesday when they entered a large drainage culvert and got lost in the tunnel system. Our Grace Gilson reports on the antisemitic comments that followed.
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Brad Lander knows that the Israel lobby is a popular target for conspiracy theorists. But the Jewish progressive, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman in the primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District on June 23, says he will continue criticizing AIPAC and Israel. “I feel queasy talking about it, given the antisemitic tropes at play here about Jews and money and power,” Lander told The New York Times. “But I have to.”
🗓️ What’s on this weekend
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A historic synagogue in Astoria will celebrate 100 years on Sunday. The Astoria Center of Israel will mark its centennial anniversary with speakers including Rabbi Joshua Rabin, Chief FDNY Chaplain Rabbi Joseph Potasnik and Assemblymember David Weprin.
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Rivertowns Jewish Festival comes to the Dobbs Ferry waterfront on Sunday for its inaugural celebration on the Hudson, featuring live klezmer music, Israeli food, local vendors and kids’ activities.
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