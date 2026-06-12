Long before he built the Knicks’ roster, Leon Rose coached at a JCC in South Jersey

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Leon Rose, the Jewish team president who built the New York Knicks’ roster, is one win away from his first NBA title — but it wouldn’t be the first time he’s won championship hardware.

That’s because he coached a Jewish community center’s youth basketball team in South Jersey, leading them to two gold medals and two silvers at the JCC Maccabi Games, which hosts JCC teams from around the United States every year.

“We were holding basketball tryouts,” recalled Rob Kiewe, who served as the Katz JCC’s fitness and wellness director for more than two decades, “and our Maccabi [Games] chairperson at the time was in the gym.”

By this point, in the mid-2000s, Rose had built himself up to become a high-profile agent with superstar clients like LeBron James and Allen Iverson. And yet here he was, volunteering at the local JCC in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the same township where he’d grown up.

During a break in the tryout, the Maccabi chairperson took the kids aside. “‘Guys, I just want you to understand who this guy is, what his life is like,’” Kiewe recalled him saying. “‘And he takes time out on a Sunday morning to run a tryout and run this team.’”

It would be another decade-plus before Rose moved into his role with the Knicks in 2020, but he was already a big name in professional basketball at the time. Still, “you’d never know he was who he was; he walks the halls like a regular Joe, always has,” said Kiewe, who is now chief operations officer of the Jewish Federation of South Jersey.

He added, “He’s a mensch. He is the true embodiment of a mensch.”

Rose is not the face of the Knicks franchise. He does not have the fame of the team’s’ players, nor the notoriety of team owner and billionaire James Dolan. But as the leader of the front office, Rose is credited with making a series of transactions — including signing Jalen Brunson, and trading for Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges — that have guided the Knicks to the precipice of their first championship since 1973.

The Knicks’ Finals run has united the city at a time when division has roiled some in the Jewish community. It’s sparked rallying cries like the now-iconic “My mayor Muslim, my bagels Jewish” rhyme, and memes with Jalen Brunson’s head photoshopped onto the Lubavitcher Rebbe “Messiah is here” fliers that dot the city’s traffic lights.

While the celebration this year has come in response to the Knicks’ on-court performance, Jewish groups have also previously celebrated Rose for his work off the court.

In June 2025, UJA-Federation of New York honored Rose as the recipient of the David J. Stern leadership award, named after the late commissioner of the NBA, who was Jewish. The award is given annually to a sports industry figure who “embodies Stern’s legacy of social responsibility, generosity and professional excellence.”

In the speech he gave while receiving the award, Rose said the honor “truly encapsulates the values and passions that have impacted my life: my family and the game of basketball.”

He continued, “It is, as has already been said, extra meaningful at such a crucial time in our people’s history.”

Back in 2009, the Katz JCC awarded Rose with its “JCC Athletics Lifetime Volunteer Award” after he’d spent six summers coaching various basketball teams, including ones that featured his son, Sam, and daughter, Brooke. Kiewe said Rose “believes in giving back, doing the right thing and teaching these kids the right way to play.” Occasionally, Rose would ask Kiewe to use a court for a tryout with a prospective client to see if they had NBA-level talent.

Meanwhile, Rose’s wife, Donna Rose, was also heavily involved in the program. “When we wanted to know what to do for uniforms, or figure out the practice schedule — ’Talk to Donna, she’s my GM,’” Kiewe recalled that Rose would say. Later, she played a key role when the Katz JCC hosted the Maccabi Games in 2014.

In 2009, the JCC made Rose the inaugural member of its own sports hall of fame, and the Philly Jewish Sports Hall of Fame inducted him two years later.

In 2023, the Katz JCC dedicated the name of its basketball court to the Rose family — led by Leon’s father and the Rose family patriarch, Zev — after they had donated an undisclosed sum of money to fix it up.

The elder Rose is something of a legend in the South Jersey Jewish community. Congregation Beth El in Voorhees honored Zev Rose with its lifetime service award last year, and he served on the board of the Jewish Federation of South Jersey. Zev Rose has become known for holding a victory cigar — unlit, since he doesn’t smoke — at Leon’s teams’ games.

In a recent interview, the elder Rose told Newsday that Leon, as a senior in college, told him about his aspirations to make a career as a basketball coach. He had played basketball all four years at Dickinson College, a liberal arts school in Pennsylvania, and would go on to be an assistant coach at his alma mater, Cherry Hill High School East. His father offered his support, as well as a dose of reality.

“He said he wants to be a coach, and I said, ‘Great, be a coach. But at least get a law degree and you have something to fall back on,’” Zev Rose said.

After taking his father’s advice, Leon Rose became a law partner at Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose and Podolsky, before pivoting and eventually joining CAA Sports as an agent.

Now, up 3-1 against the San Antonio Spurs in the Finals, his Knicks are on the brink of an NBA championship — something that would’ve been unthinkable when Rose took the helm of a franchise that had been floundering for two decades.

Back in the South Jersey Jewish community, where Rose’s roots are and his father and brother still live, rooting for the Knicks is something of a taboo, since it’s Philadelphia 76ers country.

“It’s a bit of a touchy subject,” Kiewe joked.

But, he continued, “Everybody loves Leon. There’s a lot of people that are not necessarily rooting for the Knicks — but they’re rooting for Leon.”