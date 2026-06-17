Toronto police say young people are being recruited online to shoot at synagogues

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Police in Toronto announced on Tuesday that they believe young adults are being hired and paid online to shoot at local synagogues.

The announcement follows a string of arrests in connection with shootings at a range of targets in the Canadian city, including multiple synagogues.

“What we know is bad actors are using criminal elements in our city to carry out these dangerous incidents,” Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw said at a press conference. “It is clear that some of the people hiring these criminals want to create a sense of fear in our communities, including the Jewish community.”

Demkiw said the suspects were being recruited through online networks and offered payments if they filmed themselves engaging in the shootings.

“Who’s paying for this?” he asked. “This is what we are trying to determine.”

The methodology and tactics being used in Toronto appear to mirror those laid out in a U.S. criminal complaint against Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, an Iraqi man charged last month in New York with orchestrating attacks on Jewish targets in multiple countries on behalf of Iran since the start of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran in late February. (He railed against the United States while pleading not guilty earlier this month.)

Previously, police in Australia, too, said they believed paid criminals, possibly hired on behalf of Iran, were behind a string of non-lethal incidents targeting Jewish communities there.

No one has been injured during any of the shootings on Jewish targets in Toronto, which in addition to synagogues have included schools and at least one restaurant.

Last week, a Canadian police officer was killed while executing a search warrant connected to a March shooting at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. The criminal complaint against al-Saadi attributed that shooting to his network.