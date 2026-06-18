In a NY race with no pro-Israel candidate, AIPAC becomes a flashpoint anyway

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Claire Valdez, a democratic socialist running for Congress in New York City, posed a provocative question on X this week about a new super PAC behind ads supporting her opponent.

“Is it actually AIPAC?” she tweeted. “In multiple primaries around the country, their donors have created PACs with innocuous sounding names — and which never reveal their actual agenda — to funnel millions against anti-apartheid candidates.”

Valdez acknowledged that other groups beyond the pro-Israel lobby could have an interest in preventing her from getting to Congress, or boosting her opponent, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. But she made clear where her own suspicions lay.

“This is a well-established pattern from AIPAC and its affiliates, especially when there’s only one candidate who’s been clear and consistent against the genocide,” she wrote.

Given AIPAC’s massive unpopularity among Democrats, spending by the group in New York’s deeply progressive 7th Congressional District, which covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens including the so-called Commie Corridor, could have real repercussions.

But unlike in some other districts where anti-Israel candidates have turned AIPAC spending against them as leverage, Valdez appeared to be wrong about the source of the spending.

At least, that’s what a major labor leader involved in the super PAC, Real Fight NYC, told City & State on Wednesday.

“There would be no way anyone on my team anywhere would do anything with AIPAC,” said Randi Weingarten, the Jewish president of the American Federation of Teachers. Though donors had not yet been disclosed, Weingarten confirmed to the outlet that the AFT had contributed about $200,000 to the super PAC, and that AIPAC was not among its contributors.

“We do not support AIPAC. We do not play with AIPAC,” she said.

Blasting an opponent’s support from AIPAC is not a new addition to the progressive playbook. Brad Lander, running in nearby NY-10, has put the incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman’s AIPAC endorsement front and center in his campaign, and candidates in Illinois correctly identified AIPAC’s “shell organizations” such as Elect Chicago Women.

But the post by Valdez, a staunch Israel critic who has the endorsement of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, appears to have backfired, drawing criticism from across the ideological spectrum.

“I’ve stayed mum on this race, and I’ll get s–t for this but I don’t care — this is a disappointing accusation from someone I have a lot of respect for,” wrote Democratic pollster Adam Carlson, who frequently expresses support for progressives, responding to the tweet. Carlson questioned why AIPAC would even back a candidate like Reynoso, who like Valdez accuses Israel of committing genocide.

He continued, “The idea that anyone critical of her campaign must be AIPAC-backed is purely speculative, really cynical & overly incendiary.”

Seth Mandel, a conservative, wrote in Commentary that some donations to Reynoso did come from people who had also donated to AIPAC — making Valdez’s comments more offensive, in his view. “Usually anti-Semites claim to have Jewish friends as a way to deflect accusations of bigotry on their part; here we have someone who apparently thinks an opponent having Jewish friends is entirely disqualifying,” he wrote.

Valdez’s comments come at a time when AIPAC’s super PAC has raised eyebrows with surprising expenditures — like boosting a trailing Israel critic to try and siphon votes from a leading one. The group has become a bogeyman, even for those who worry that the outsized attention it draws might stoke antisemitic attitudes.

“I feel queasy talking about it, given the antisemitic tropes at play here about Jews and money and power,” Lander, who has campaigned alongside Valdez, told The New York Times this month. “But I have to.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Morris Katz, a Valdez campaign consultant and top Mamdani adviser, said it was “either deeply dishonest or shocking [sic] naive for people” to reject that the new PAC was an AIPAC front.

AIPAC did not respond to a request for comment.

Valdez’s comments and the backlash over them came as she herself has faced criticism from her top opponents, Reynoso and City Council member Julie Won, over her backing from a handful of super PACs. One of those PACs is American Priorities, a group that’s borrowing from AIPAC’s playbook in order to elect pro-Palestinian members of Congress — and which is ironically becoming a lightning rod for criticism similar to attacks on AIPAC-backed candidates.

“Could you help me understand, how could you want to end Citizens United and no longer have super PACs funding our campaigns, yet take super PAC money yourself for your campaign?” Won asked Valdez during the debate.

Valdez replied that she is running a grassroots campaign and pointed to her more than 20,000 campaign donors, adding that she is not being backed by major lobbies like AIPAC, crypto or AI PACs. American Priorities has spent about $455,000 on TV and digital ads boosting Valdez, according to FEC filings.

Valdez, Reynoso and Won — all progressives — are vying for the Democratic nomination to succeed Rep. Nydia Velazquez, a 16-term stalwart who is retiring. Each candidate accuses Israel of having committed a genocide in Gaza, and all support enforcement of the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu if he steps foot in New York City.

No pro-Israel groups, even those that back candidates who are heavily critical of Israel, has issued an endorsement in the race.

“Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez has been a longtime J Street champion and a tireless advocate for peace,” said Tali deGroot, VP of political and digital strategy for the liberal pro-Israel group J Street, in a statement to JTA. “While we issued no endorsement in the race, we look forward to working with the eventual nominee to carry on her legacy to fight for a peaceful future for Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

The latest polling data, collected in mid-May, had Valdez at 23% and Reynoso at 21%, with a 5.2% margin of error. Won trailed in third at 13%, while 43% of voters were undecided.

A former union organizer, Valdez — who was first elected to the Assembly last year — has the least experience in elected office of the three.

She has also been the most vocal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Her platform includes a comprehensive arms embargo against Israel and signing onto the Block the Bombs Act, which would halt the transfer of certain weapons to Israel.

She has attended a number of protests organized by the anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace and was arrested during a 2025 demonstration at the offices of Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand that called for them to oppose weapons sales to Israel. Later that year, she spoke at a JVP protest calling for incoming comptroller Mark Levine to renege on his promise to invest city funds in Israel bonds.

In May, Valdez cosponsored the reintroduction of Mamdani’s “Not on Our Dime” act that is aimed at blocking nonprofits from funding Israeli settlements in the West Bank, but which has been criticized for being overly broad and potentially targeting groups outside its intended purview.

JVP’s political arm endorsed Valdez, while left-wing group Jews for Racial and Economic Justice is endorsing both Valdez and Reynoso.

Valdez’s endorsement list also includes major left-wing figures such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Rep. Ro Khanna, former New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and a number of progressive local electeds, as well as the DSA’s New York City chapter.

Reynoso, meanwhile, has the backing of the outgoing Velazquez, the left-wing Working Families Party, state Attorney General Letitia James, New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and a number of other progressive officials.

Won has been endorsed by a handful of local electeds, as well as New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim and four U.S. House representatives.

Valdez has blasted Reynoso for accusing Israel of genocide only since he launched his campaign for Congress. Valdez was among the earliest local politicians to do so, and began calling for a ceasefire in October 2023. Neither campaign responded to questions sent by JTA.

Despite Valdez’s line of attack — and her accusation that AIPAC might be backing him — Reynoso shares many aspects of Valdez’s Israel platform. He opposes sending both offensive and defensive weapons to Israel and said during a debate that he would like to see Democratic leadership make that stance “a tenet of our party.”

During that debate, moderator Errol Louis asked Reynoso if he’s had conversations about his Israel stance with members of his large Jewish constituency as Brooklyn borough president.

“They’re not happy. Many of them are not happy, especially in the central parts of Brooklyn,” Reynoso said. A number of large Orthodox Jewish communities live in central Brooklyn, which is not part of the 7th Congressional District.

He then cautioned that opponents of Israel should not let their criticism bleed into criticism of the Jewish people.

“I also want to say that we want to be making sure that we separate this idea that Israel, and what it’s doing in its genocide of Gaza, is tied to the Jewish people,” Reynoso said. “We have to be able to separate that as we tone down this antisemitism that we’re seeing in our city.”

While Reynoso has faced some resistance based on his Israel stance, a group of Hasidic leaders in heavily Orthodox Williamsburg endorsed him earlier this month.

In May, following a protest outside an Israeli real estate event at a synagogue in Brooklyn, Reynoso condemned the event in a statement, and did not comment on the protest, drawing outrage from some Jewish New Yorkers (including a Republican City Council member).

“The sale of illegally occupied land in the West Bank is an injustice that only prolongs any chance of peace for Palestinians and Israelis,” Reynoso wrote. “Shame on those that allow these sales to happen here in Brooklyn or anywhere else.”

About a week earlier, Valdez criticized the police response to a protest outside another Israeli real estate event, held at Park East Synagogue.

“New Yorkers don’t just have the right to protest the sale of stolen Palestinian land — they have a responsibility to,” she wrote.

Unlike other congressional races in New York, which are pitting more establishment Democrats against progressive challengers who are highly critical of Israel, NY-7 is a contest between progressives who largely agree on how to approach the U.S.-Israel relationship.

At the protest outside Levine’s office last fall, Valdez declared that there is “no more appetite for ‘progressive except for Palestine.’”

She added, “We’re leaving those politics in the dustbin of history.”