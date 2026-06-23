Primaries, pizza, Etan Patz, and ‘American Priorities,’ the anti-AIPAC — what you need to know

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It’s primary day in NYC. Here’s what you need to know about the contests between Jewish Democrats, the proxy wars over Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the looming influence of AIPAC — even in races where the pro-Israel lobby has little or no footprint. Polls close at 9 p.m. EST.

The U.S. Justice Department has opened a probe into the Brooklyn coffee shop that banned Rep. Dan Goldman. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said on X Monday that the Civil Rights Division was investigating Poetica Coffee’s “denial of service taunts” after it posted an Instagram photo of Goldman, a pro-Israel Democrat, calling him a “genocide enabler” and saying his payment was refunded and he was not welcome to return. Voters choose today between Goldman and Brad Lander, a progressive who has attacked Goldman’s ties to AIPAC but provided a message of support to his opponent after the coffee shop incident.

American Priorities, a pro-Palestinian PAC that formed as a counterweight to AIPAC, has a top funder with a troubled past. Hussein “Sam” Mahrouq donated over $500,000 to American Priorities PAC. He is also affiliated with companies that face several lawsuits for wrongdoing, including allegations of stealing employees’ wages, Politico reported. Last month, the PAC pledged $2 million for ads promoting Lander, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, all progressive congressional candidates. Some of the group’s contributors have also donated to Republican campaigns.

Saba’s Pizza, a beloved kosher restaurant, suffered a pizza oven explosion at its Upper East Side location on Monday morning. Two workers were taken to the hospital, Fox5 reported.