Espaillat faces left-wing challenge from Avila Chevalier in NY-13 primary

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Rep. Adriano Espaillat faces progressive challenger Darializa Avila Chevalier in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for New York’s 13th Congressional District in a race shaped in part by the candidate’s competing stances on Israel.

The contest pits Espaillat, a five-term incumbent and the first Dominican American to serve in the U.S. House, against Avila Chevalier, a democratic socialist and staunch Israel critic. The district, which stretches across upper Manhattan and parts of the Bronx, is heavily Democratic, meaning the winner Tuesday will be strongly positioned heading into the November general election.

While the race has largely centered on local issues including housing and immigration, it has also emerged as a flashpoint in broader Democratic divisions over Israel and Gaza, drawing heavy outside spending from pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups and competing endorsements from New York leaders, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has backed Avila Chevalier.

In a televised debate last week, the candidates clashed over Israel as Espaillat criticized Avila Chevalier for “celebrating the death of innocent people” at an Oct. 8, 2023, pro-Palestinian rally in Times Square, where she joined protesters who carried signs reading “Resistance is Justified when People are Occupied.”

Avila Chevalier shot back that she was “shocked by the dehumanizing language that was just used” and saying that she had come to the protest because she “knew the reaction would be an outsized reaction that would cause the deaths of thousands upon thousands of people.”

The exchange was the latest chapter in a campaign that has drawn scrutiny over Avila Chevalier’s past statements on Israel and Gaza, including her appearance at the Oct. 8 rally, which was condemned at the time by Mamdani and fellow congressional candidate Brad Lander. She has also faced backlash over her past criticism of former President Joe Biden’s policy toward Israel and Gaza in a since-deleted X account.

Before graduating from Columbia University in 2016, Avila Chevalier was part of the school’s Students for Justice in Palestine group and later helped organize Columbia’s pro-Palestinian encampment as an alumna in 2024. She has criticized Espaillat for his response to the detainment of Columbia University encampment leader Mahmoud Khalil, whose arrest last year became a rallying point for pro-Palestinian activists.

On her campaign website, Avila Chevalier has vowed to sign onto the Block the Bombs Act, which prohibits the sale of certain U.S.-made offensive weapons to Israel.

“From NY-13 to Palestine we should be investing in the lives of our babies and not in the bombs that destroy them,” Avila Chevalier wrote in a post on Bluesky, expressing her support for the Not On Our Dime Act, a bill aimed at blocking nonprofits from funding Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Espaillat, who was elected to Congress in 2016, has not sponsored the Block the Bombs Act and previously voted in 2024 to send additional military aid to Israel amid the war in Gaza. While he has said he supports a two-state solution, Espaillat has generally aligned himself with mainstream Democratic positions on Israel.

In 2024, Espaillat’s Manhattan district office, which is in a heavily Jewish neighborhood, was vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti multiple times as it displayed fliers of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

One recent public poll has suggested a competitive race. A survey conducted by Mercury Public Affairs from June 9 to 11 and sponsored by the National Black Empowerment Action Fund found Espaillat leading Avila Chevalier by eight percentage points among likely voters. The poll found 35% of respondents supporting Espaillat and 27% supporting Avila Chevalier, while 38% said they were undecided.

The candidates have also relied on different fundraising networks. According to the most recent federal campaign finance filings, Espaillat has raised more than $2 million this cycle, drawing support from labor unions including the American Federation of Teachers, Democratic political action committees and industry PACs ranging from sugar production to transportation.

Avila Chevalier, in contrast, has raised just under $1 million, relying heavily on individual donors and support from progressive groups including the Justice Democrats PAC and New York City’s Democratic Socialists of America PAC. The pro-Palestinian American Priorities PAC has also paid roughly $500,000 in ads boosting Chevalier or attacking Espaillat.

Avila Chevalier has taken aim at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s spending on Espaillat’s campaign, which has received $5,000 from AIPAC itself as well as more than $140,000 in donations earmarked by the pro-Israel lobby, according to federal filings.

Last week, AIPAC’s super PAC, the United Democracy Project, also disclosed that it had spent $650,000 last month on BOLD America, a super PAC that has spent over $2.8 million in ads opposing Avila Chevalier and supporting Espaillat.

Espaillat has defended the AIPAC spending on his campaign, telling Jewish Currents that while he is a “strong supporter of the existence of Israel as a sovereign and democratic state in the region,” he is “not influenced by anybody that contributes to my campaign.”

The endorsements for the candidates have also mirrored some of the ideological divides that have emerged within the Democratic party over Israel.

While Espaillat touts endorsements from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, NYC Comptroller Mark Levine and NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin, Avila Chevalier has assembled a coalition including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, NYC Democratic Socialists for America and Track AIPAC.

“Her campaign is powered by working people ready to reject a politics of big money and demand something better,” Mamdani wrote in a statement endorsing Avila Chevalier last month. “Let’s go win this.”

Last Thursday, Avila Chevalier appeared at a rally hosted by Mamdani with fellow progressive congressional candidates Brad Lander and Claire Valdez, where the mayor drew quick blowback for describing AIPAC as “monsters.”

During her remarks, Avila Chevalier took aim at Espaillat for having “voted repeatedly to fund dropping bombs on families abroad instead of investing here in our communities.”

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will advance to the general election in November, where Republican candidate Manual Williams and Working Families Party candidate Bob Cohen are expected to be on the ballot.