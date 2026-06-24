Trump brands NYC’s victorious Israel critics as ‘communists’

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Mamdani-backed Israel critics swept the primaries, marking a seismic backlash against pro-Israel incumbent Democrats and solidifying the left-wing mayor’s status as a power broker in New York. Tuesday night ended with victories for three congressional candidates, Brad Lander, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier. Eli Northrup, who was endorsed by Mamdani for the State Assembly’s District 69, also trounced Stephanie Ruskay.

President Donald Trump called Mamdani’s winning candidates “communists.” In one of several social media posts following the elections on Tuesday night, the former New York voter said, “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!!” Trump painted Mamdani as an extremist during his mayoral race, but the two have since developed a rapport.

Some pro-Israel Democrats held on. Rep. Ritchie Torres handily defeated former Assembly member Michael Blake, who sharply criticized Israel and Torres’ support from AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobby. Mamdani stayed out of that race.

Micah Lasher’s victory for retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler’s seat marked an enclave of continuity. Lasher, a onetime aide to Nadler who described himself as a “neurotic Jew” on election day, was Nadler’s preferred heir in the country’s most Jewish district. His race differed from others in New York, with none of the leading candidates accusing Israel of genocide or supporting blocking military aid to the country.