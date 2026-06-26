Emboldened democratic socialists are targeting Hakeem Jeffries. Jewish leaders are rushing to his defense.

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As they celebrated a series of resounding victories for their congressional and state legislative candidates in primaries across New York City on Tuesday night, attendees at democratic socialist Claire Valdez’s victory party turned their attention at one point to ousting House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, chanting, “You’re next!” when his face appeared on TV screens.

Some local Jewish leaders are starting to push back. They have jumped to the defense of Jeffries, a moderate pro-Israel stalwart who represents the 8th Congressional District in Brooklyn.

“Just hours after the election, they’re publicly threatening the highest ranking black Democratic official in America,” David Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council, a Jewish charity in New York, wrote on social media on Wednesday.

Responding to the “You’re next!” chants, Greenfield warned that the “next DSA move is not to make peace, but rather go to war with liberal Dems.”

Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council, praised Jeffries on social media on Wednesday, defending him as “a dedicated public servant defined by honesty, hard work, honor and an unwavering commitment to delivering for the people he represents.”

Treyger predicted Jeffries would outlast the wave of left-wing insurgents. “Political winds come and go. Character endures,” he wrote.

But the winds right now seem to be at the backs of the Democratic Socialists of America, the left-wing political organization that promotes taxing the wealthy, expanding publicly funded social benefits and has placed increasing emphasis on pro-Palestinian advocacy and anti-Zionism. Nine of 10 candidates backed by New York City’s DSA chapter won their primaries Tuesday night.

Nine of 10 candidates backed by New York City’s DSA won their primaries Tuesday night.

Of all the DSA’s triumphal moments, however, the most widely circulated clip from the party was not a speech, nor one of many moments of celebration, but the call to oust Jeffries.

“You’re next! You’re next!” attendees chanted after Jeffries appeared on TVs at the 99 Scott Studio event space, where chants of “DSA!” and “Free Palestine!” also broke out.

“Hakeem Jeffries is not going to sleep well tonight,” wrote DSA member Asad Dandia, Brooklyn’s borough historian, who was appointed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani. “Good. We’re coming.”

The bull’s eye on Jeffries’ back exemplifies how the series of resounding victories is keeping the DSA’s foot on the gas pedal, raising alarms for many in the Jewish community concerned by their stridently anti-Israel messaging and their desire to take aim at establishment pro-Israel heavyweights.

There are two ways that Jeffries could theoretically be ousted as the Democrats’ leader in Congress: Either House Democrats select another leader in a caucus vote, or 8th district constituents vote in a primary challenger in 2028. (Jeffries ran unopposed this election cycle.)

Chris Coffey, a Democratic strategist, said in an interview that Jeffries is “probably safe leadership-wise, especially if Democrats win the House” in November. Democrats would need to agree on another leader, Coffey said, and would risk splitting their own vote and potentially allowing a Republican to become the House Speaker.

But as the demographics shift in Jeffries’ district, Coffey said the lawmaker needs “to be mindful” as the DSA eyes where it will launch its next round of primary challenges.

“He’s one of the big potential targets for DSA, because they can threaten him in his own district — there are lots of DSA people in Hakeem Jeffries’ congressional district,” said Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic political consultant.

Meanwhile, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader and another powerful pro-Israel figure, could face a progressive challenger. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has long been rumored as a potential candidate, and the NYC-DSA is reportedly looking for a Mamdani-like unknown should she decide not to run.

Jeffries has drawn the ire of progressives over the years as a moderate lawmaker with an endorsement from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee lobbying group — support that is anathema for the DSA, which adheres to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. (The endorsement also earned him the nickname “AIPAC Shakur,” a play on the name of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur, from radio host Charlamagne tha God.)

Coffey noted that Israel is a significant factor in the left-wing push against both Jeffries and Schumer.

“We’re at a time right now when anti-incumbent, combined with anti-Israel, is rising through a lot of DSA and DSA-adjacent folks,” Coffey said in an interview. “And they’re a growing bloc within the Democratic Party.”

Asked about a potential challenge against Jeffries in 2028, Coffey said the district’s growing population of young constituents could chip away at his support.

“What you’re seeing is younger people, many white but not all white, are vibing for the far left,” Coffey said. “And if that’s the case, it’s going to be anxiety-ridden for anyone.”

Pro-Palestinian protests have been held outside Jeffries’ office, including one NYC-DSA demonstration in November 2023 in which protesters demanded that he “stop supporting genocide.”

On Tuesday, the left-wing party saw both of its endorsees for Congress, Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, win the Democratic nomination in their respective districts with campaigns that emphasized opposing AIPAC and U.S. support for Israel.

Both Valdez and Avila Chevalier have been noncommittal when asked whether they’d support Jeffries as speaker of the House should Democrats take control in November. For his part, Brad Lander, who was endorsed by Mamdani and won on Tuesday in the 10th Congressional District, has said he “looks forward” to electing Jeffries as House speaker.

The NYC-DSA had considered launching a primary challenge against Jeffries last year, though Mamdani reportedly intervened to dissuade progressive City Council and DSA member Chi Osse from doing so. The group’s strong showing on Tuesday had at least one DSA official second-guessing what a primary would have looked like: “Chi would have won,” wrote NYC-DSA’s co-chair, Gustavo Gordillo.

Still, the DSA is “surrounding” Jeffries with socialist politicians — including Osse — in his homebase of Bed-Stuy, NYC-DSA’s co-chair Grace Mausser told journalist Ben Max in an interview last week. Mausser said that “exerts pressure on him and moves him in a way to be more bold when he’s fighting Trump and leading the Democratic Party in Congress.” Mausser did not rule out the possibility of a DSA-backed primary challenge for Jeffries’ seat in 2028 or 2030.

Mamdani, who has emerged as a political kingmaker in New York City, told reporters on Wednesday that he is “looking forward to working with Congressman Jeffries on delivering for the people of our city.”

The relationship between the mayor and Jeffries has been put under the microscope, as Mamdani boosted two candidates who defeated incumbent Reps. Dan Goldman and Adriano Espaillat, both of whom Jeffries had endorsed.

“The mayor and I agree to strongly disagree about some of his endorsements,” Jeffries told reporters, when asked if Mamdani was making enemies on Capitol Hill. “And he’s got work to do in terms of conversations that he’s going to have with members of Congress moving forward.”

Meanwhile, many have suggested that Ocasio-Cortez, one of the faces of NYC-DSA, could launch a challenge against Schumer in two years. She has declined to directly respond when asked about her intentions.

Gordillo told Politico this week that the group could also back somebody who is currently a relative unknown against Schumer. “When we first ran Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral candidacy he was at 1 percent in the polls,” Gordillo said. “Few people knew who he was outside of his district and our organization. I don’t see why we can’t do that for a Senate race.”

Schumer, the most senior Jewish elected official in U.S. history, has also run afoul of progressives, and only 39% of Democrats said they approve of the job he’s doing, per a December Gallup poll. He’s been criticized by many Democrats for not taking a strong enough approach against President Donald Trump.

Various left-wing and anti-Zionist groups have demonstrated outside Schumer’s office, calling on him to block weapons sales to Israel. Valdez and Avila Chevalier have both been arrested while participating in those protests. (Schumer was one of seven Senate Democrats who voted against the most recent resolution to block certain weapons sales.)

The number of DSA members of Congress is set to jump from two — Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — to at least five in January. Valdez, Avila Chevalier and Pennsylvania’s Chris Rabb, who are set to join them, each take sharp stances against Israel that include ending all military aid and placing complete arms embargoes on the Jewish state.

Jeffries dismissed the idea that Tuesday’s results would have that kind of impact, telling reporters before polls closed that a few primaries “aren’t going to reshape” the House Democratic Caucus.

Meanwhile, as progressives celebrated their victories over Jeffries’ endorsed candidates, some Republicans poked fun with the minority leader’s losses.

The National Republican Congressional Committee left flowers and a condolence card on the door to his office in Washington D.C., and provided Fox News with a statement explaining the delivery:

“We wanted so-called ‘Leader’ Jeffries to know our thoughts are with him, his candidates, and whatever remains of his influence in the Democrat Party.”

Jeffries and Schumer could not be reached for comment.