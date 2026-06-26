Orthodox Jewish critics say they are ‘repulsed’ by Museum of Sex ads on buses

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Some Orthodox Jews are criticizing Museum of Sex ads on MTA buses. Multiple speakers at the MTA’s monthly board meeting said they were “repulsed” and “hurt” by museum ads on the buses, according to The City Reporter. “Orthodox Jews are forbidden to willingly look at ads and images that attract them to sex,” said Rabbi Abraham Zimmerman of the Central Rabbinical Congress.

The Republican New York gubernatorial candidate said Brad Lander would have been a “camp guard” for Nazis. Bruce Blakeman made the comment on the conservative network Newsmax after Lander, a progressive congressional candidate, defeated the pro-Israel incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. After Blakeman was criticized by Jewish officials and organizations, he said, “Maybe camp guard was too strong, but certainly collaborator.” Blakeman, Lander and Goldman are all Jewish.

700+ US rabbis signed a letter urging Mamdani to apologize for his language about AIPAC. More than 700 rabbis and cantors from across the United States signed a letter published Friday calling on Mayor Zohran Mamdani to apologize for referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee as “monsters.” The letter was organized by the Jewish Majority advocacy group, led by AIPAC veteran Jonathan Schulman.