Brooklyn Democratic leader draws scrutiny for sharing antisemitic post

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A Brooklyn Democratic leader is being scrutinized for sharing an antisemitic post. Carmella Charrington, who was elected as a district leader in the Brooklyn Democratic Party last week, recirculated a video on social media last year that amplified antisemitic conspiracy theories, reported Jewish Insider. The video shared 1920s pamphlets from a newspaper owned by the industrialist Henry Ford, later published as a book called “The International Jew,” which promoted Ford’s beliefs that Jews controlled the media, business and politics. Charrington apologized in a statement to The New York Times.

Mamdani and Menin condemned a swastika carved on a car on the Upper East Side. Mayor Zohran Mamdani denounced the vandalism on a parked Tesla as a “despicable act of antisemitism” on Saturday and said the NYPD was investigating it as a hate crime. NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin added, “We refuse to let antisemitism be normalized.” An Israeli flag was visible in the car’s back seat when the vandalism occurred, reported The New York Daily News.

Mamdani repeated that he cannot support Israel “as a Jewish state.” Mamdani said that he could only support Israel as a “state with equal rights” during an interview Sunday with ABC’s Jonathan Karl, who asked if he supported Israel “as a Jewish state.” It’s a view that Mamdani has reiterated since his 2025 campaign. “Any state that privileges one religion over the other is one that I can’t tell you I support, whether it be Israel or Saudi Arabia or anywhere else,” Mamdani added. Ofir Akunis, the Israeli Consul General in New York, responded in a statement, “Mamdani, we do not need your recognition of the Jewish state.”

Radio host Sid Rosenberg is “revoking” his apology to Mamdani. The right-wing shock jock said at the 2026 JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem that he rescinds his apology for calling Mamdani an “America hating, Jew hating, Radical Islam cockroach” earlier this year. Rosenberg said he was “100% revoking that apology” because Mamdani described the American Israel Public Affairs Committee as “monsters” in a speech last week.