Pro-Palestinian legislation led by Mamdani gains support upstate

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Pro-Palestinian legislation Mamdani introduced when he was in Albany is gaining support. When then-Assembly member Zohran Mamdani introduced the “Not On Our Dime” Act in 2023, it struggled to gain support even among Albany’s progressive lawmakers. But after the largely unknown Mamdani surged to the top of the polls last year to become New York City mayor, the tide upstate could be turning. The bill aimed at preventing New York charities from funding Israeli settlements in the West Bank has earned growing support, and not just from democratic socialists — several Democrats running in state legislative primaries to challenge Republican incumbents in red or swing districts have offered their backing, reported City and State. The bill remains controversial, as some lawmakers say that it singles out Jewish charities.

The New York Times dedicates a beat to Jews, led by Yair Rosenberg. The widely known journalist and Atlantic staff writer will cover Jewish American life at a time when the newspaper faces intense scrutiny over its reporting on Israel and Jews. National Editor Nestor Ramos announced on Monday that Rosenberg will launch the religion beat “chronicling a period of extraordinary tension but also possibility and reinvention.”

A former IDF media chief will become the spokesperson for Israel’s mission to the UN in New York. Ron Gabayan led the international media section of the Israel Defense Forces from 2020 to 2022, reported the Jerusalem News Syndicate.