‘Really alarmed’: Jewish groups concerned about democratic socialist on Colorado ballot

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A closely watched Colorado primary on Tuesday could see attorney Melat Kiros join a growing class of democratic socialists and staunch Israel critics headed to Congress.

Kiros, a Democratic Socialists of America member, is looking to unseat incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette, in a district that covers nearly all of Denver. The race comes one week after a slate of progressives won their Democratic primaries in New York City, energizing left-wing advocates who are looking for additional victories around the country.

A number of Jewish leaders and groups in Colorado have voiced concerns about Kiros, who drew criticism after calling Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack “inevitable” and declining to refer to the Boulder firebombing attack as antisemitic.

Kiros has made her sharp criticism of Israel and its relationship with the United States a central part of her campaign. Her platform includes a complete arms embargo on Israel and ending military subsidies to the Jewish state.

“I think the Jewish community is really alarmed,” Brandon Rattiner, senior director of the Colorado Jewish Community Relations Council, said in an interview.

Rattiner penned an open letter to Kiros on behalf of the JCRC, calling on the candidate to “demonstrate the kind of pluralistic leadership that makes room for the concerns and hopes of Jews alongside those of everyone else.”

Rattiner met with Kiros in the spring to discuss the concerns of the Jewish community, including about her rhetoric related to Israel. Weeks later, she appeared on streamer Hasan Piker’s show, where Rattiner said Kiros “doubled down on almost every behavior I asked her to avoid.” (Kiros also organized a rally in Denver that was planned with Piker in June, which he did not attend due to security reasons.) Rattiner said she has not responded to the letter.

During her interview with Piker — a staunch Israel critic himself, who has drawn accusations of antisemitism and divided Democrats while campaigning for some left-wing candidates — Kiros said that Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack was “the inevitable consequence of apartheid, of decades of occupation.” Asked by Piker if she would support providing Israel with defensive weapons, Kiros said, “No. A weapon is a weapon.”

Kiros, who was born in 1997 — the same year that DeGette joined Congress — first entered the public eye in late 2023, when she was fired by her law firm after penning a letter that decried numerous firms’ condemnations of antisemitism following Oct. 7. Kiros said those condemnations often conflated criticism of Israel with antisemitism, and she also criticized media coverage of the conflict.

“Acts of Palestinian resistance are labeled ‘terrorism,’ while acts of Israeli settler violence are called ‘vigilantism,’” Kiros wrote.

Rabbi Rachel Kobrin, who leads Congregation Rodef Shalom in Denver, penned an op-ed in the Denver Post, which she originally wrote as a Facebook post, on “Calling Out the Left, From the Left.”

In it, Kobrin, a self-described “liberal rabbi” who leads prayers for both Israelis and Palestinians during her synagogue’s Shabbat services, wrote that she does “not believe Milat Kiros has shown the curiosity, humility, and empathy necessary to represent my community as a political leader.”

“When she can’t even name the antisemitism Jews in Colorado are experiencing every day, how can we believe that she will work for our safety?” Kobrin wrote.

Kobrin told JTA that she has written pieces against President Donald Trump, but that this was her first time publicly “really critiquing my own party.”

Kiros further raised concerns among a number of Jewish Coloradans after declining to call the Boulder firebombing attack — in which one person died and 13 people were injured while marching for the Israeli hostages in Gaza, and occurred less than an hour’s drive from Denver — an act of antisemitism.

“I don’t know what was in the heart of the perpetrator,” Kiros said, after being asked during an interview last week whether the attack was antisemitic. “All I know is that he went and attacked innocent people, because of what they might have believed.”

The Colorado Jewish Action Alliance blasted Kiros on social media, writing, “Nearly every major elected official and public leader in Colorado called the June 1 Boulder terrorist attack what it was: an antisemitic attack.”

Kiros has garnered endorsements from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Pennsylvania congressional nominee Chris Rabb, who is also a DSA-backed Israel critic; and a number of progressive groups, such as the Working Families Party, anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace and Track AIPAC’s PAC.

DeGette’s endorsers include Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus of which DeGette is a member, as well as the progressive caucus’ PAC.

The race’s only polling data, released in June by a group that favors Kiros, showed her with a five-point lead.

Colorado’s heavily Democratic 1st Congressional District covers nearly all of Denver, plus part of a nearby county, and is the state’s most heavily Jewish district, with about 19,000 Jewish adults, according to a 2021 study. The winner of the primary is expected to cruise to victory in November’s general election.

The 30-year incumbent DeGette, who also is endorsed by the liberal Jewish Middle East policy group J Street, has mostly supported military aid to Israel, though she started opposing subsidizing additional offensive weapons in 2025.

DeGette, 68, criticized Kiros for her planned event with Piker, writing on social media that she was campaigning alongside an “infamous anti-semite.” Earlier in the race, a clip that was widely circulated in March showed DeGette being confronted by a constituent over her declining to sign onto the Block the Bombs Act. “If the only issue that you care about is this issue, then you should not vote for me,” DeGette told the voter.

Leah Bry, a member of JVP’s Denver chapter, said the group “worked really hard” to lobby DeGette to take a tougher stance on Israel. But when Kiros emerged as a challenger, she said, the organization was “really excited” to throw its support behind her.

Tuesday’s race comes a week after three left-wing candidates won congressional primaries in New York City with the endorsement of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, holding positions like cutting military aid to Israel and accusing the country of committing genocide.

“I think that there’s an incredible wave of momentum and a feeling of possibility right now across the country,” said Beth Miller, political director of JVP Action, the anti-Zionist group’s political arm.

JVP Action’s criteria for endorsement includes opposing all military subsidies and supporting a complete arms embargo on Israel and defending people’s right to engage in boycott and divestment campaigns against Israel, as well as taking broadly progressive positions like supporting immigrants’ and trans rights and Medicare for all.

Rattiner cautioned against taking Tuesday’s result as a “referendum on Israel.”

“Diana DeGette would have a lot of trouble in the year 2026 no matter who she was running against,” he said. “There have for years been concerns that she’s not attentive enough to her constituents in Denver. And I don’t know if every single person in Denver is voting for Melat Kiros or against Diana DeGette.”

In an interview with JTA last week, Miller said JVP’s ongoing efforts on the ground to mobilize voters — operating under the “Jews for Melat” moniker — would ramp up over the weekend.

“As they head into GOTV [get out the vote] weekend, with these New York winds on their back, the feeling of ‘organizing can accomplish anything’ is really undergirding a lot of the hope,” Miller said, pointing to the victories of Democratic congressional candidates Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, who were both endorsed by JVP Action in New York City.

Along with the endorsement of Mamdani, mobilization efforts by left-wing groups — in particular, the DSA — have been partly credited with driving Valdez and Avila Chevalier’s victories.

Steven Paletz, a JCRC board member and onetime state legislature candidate, noted in an interview that the Colorado primary has received an injection of campaigning and turnout efforts from progressives around the country — including a phone banking session led by the DSA and Piker that resulted in more than 110,000 calls made.

Paletz said that efforts to oppose candidates like Kiros, who have the backing of DSA’s vast volunteer infrastructure, could benefit from borrowing parts of the left-wing group’s playbook.

“I think it’s a reminder or a wake-up call, especially with turnout as low as it is, that we need to organize and knock doors and do these things,” Paletz said. “It’s not just writing a check anymore.”

Neither Kiros nor DeGette’s campaign responded to requests for comment. Denver DSA, which endorsed Kiros, also did not respond to a request for comment.