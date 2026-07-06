Ben-Gvir isn’t going to NYC after Jewish groups planned protests

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Itamar Ben-Gvir is not going to NYC. After Israeli media reported that Israel’s far-right Minister of National Security was slated to attend a policing conference this week at the United Nations, the Consulate General of Israel in New York told our Joseph Strauss on Thursday that Ben-Gvir didn’t plan to visit. Several liberal Jewish groups prepared to protest his appearance and have since canceled their rally. It’s the second time in a month that Ben-Gvir has not made a rumored trip to the United States, with Israeli media outlets saying he also canceled a private trip to the county after issues obtaining a U.S. visa.

Jewish voters fear Mamdani is pushing the Democratic Party too far left, according to a new poll. A majority of New York City Jewish voters — 72% — disapprove of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s performance, contrasting with 67% of non-Jewish voters who approve of him, according to a new survey from Honan Strategy Group that was shared with Jewish Insider. And 61% of Jewish voters said the Democratic Party was moving too far left under Mamdani, while only 36% of non-Jewish voters said the same. The poll’s margin of error was 4 percentage points for the entire sample. Honan Strategy Group has served several high-profile Democratic clients, including Bill and Hillary Clinton and Mike Bloomberg.

A visit from Netanyahu could be a problem for Mamdani. The Israeli Prime Minister is set to arrive during the week of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Mamdani promised during his campaign to arrest Netanyahu if he sets foot in New York, citing the International Criminal Court warrant against him, although the U.N. is considered international territory rather than part of the United States and the U.S. is not a party to the ICC, so it does not recognize the court’s warrants. An official in Mamdani’s office told Ynet that the expected visit is already causing a “headache” at City Hall.