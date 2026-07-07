After criticism, Stephen King says Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner should drop out if sexual assault allegation true

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After coming under fire for saying he hoped Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner does not drop out of the race amid a new sexual assault allegation, horror novelist Stephen King said Tuesday that Platner should leave the race if he’d raped a woman.

On Monday, King, a Maine resident, wrote in a post on X,“Graham Platner may drop out. (I hope he doesn’t, but.) Meanwhile, the Abuser in Chief just keeps on keepin’ on,” appearing to refer to President Donald Trump.

In a second post that day, King added, “Tell you what — if you knew the whole truth about everyone in the Senate and House of Reps, those chambers would be dead empty. Jesus said, ‘Let him without sin cast the first stone.’”

But as King’s posts drew thousands of replies accusing him of defending sexual assault, the writer followed up in a post on X Tuesday, “Not defending Grah, Platner. If he committed rape, he should bow out. Just making a comparison.”

The writer’s comments come as Platner is facing a flood of calls to resign from Democratic officials and leaders after Politico reported Monday that he had been accused by a former girlfriend of forcing her to have sex with him five years ago.

Platner, who won his Democratic primary in June, has also faced numerous scandals on the campaign trail, including scrutiny over his since covered-up Nazi tattoo, unearthed Reddit posts and previously reported behavior toward women.

Numerous Democratic groups and leaders have called for Platner to leave the race, and the Jewish Democratic Council of America, which did not endorse Platner, told JTA Monday that the “allegations of sexual assault make clear he should have no place in this race.”

Platner did not respond to a request for comment from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. But he told Politico that any “accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.” He said in a video posted to social media on Monday that he is “taking the time to reflect on the best path forward.”

Vermont Jewish independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of Platner’s most high-profile supporters, said in a statement Tuesday that he had recommended that Platner drop out of the race. Sander’s statement came after he faced calls from from Democratic Sen. John Fetterman to “apologize” for supporting the candidate.

“I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine,” Sanders said. “In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside.”