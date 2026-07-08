European regulators loosen restrictions on flights to Israel

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The European Union Aviation Safety Agency lowered its aviation risk classification for Israel and parts of the Middle East Wednesday, replacing its high-risk conflict zone advisory with a medium-level Information Note.

The agency said that the existing Conflict Zone Information Bulletin covering the Middle East and Persian Gulf expired on July 8 and made the decision to not extend it.

Under the expired designation, airlines faced additional security requirements as well as risk assessments, including what routes to take in the affected airspace. These factors required airlines to make decisions about what routes to operate and to assess potential insurance premium hikes.

The new advisory now means that airlines can decide whether to return to Israel based on their individual security assessments, including the popular major low-cost European airlines such as Britain’s easyJet and Ireland’s Ryanair, along with Hungary’s WizzAir.

Major international airlines, including American carriers chose to suspend flights at various times over the past almost three years following ongoing conflict in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, including the Iran-Israel hostilities earlier this year.

The agency’s decision appears to have been made before President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire was over as skirmishes erupted between the two countries in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also called Iran’s leaders “scum.”



The European body has now placed Israel within a medium-level risk category. Separate high-risk bulletins are still in place for Iran, Iraq and Lebanon.

In its announcement, the EASA said airlines should make their own decisions about resuming disrupted service, while it, along with the European Commission and E.U. member states continue to monitor developments in the region.

This latest advisory comes as Israeli authorities work to address ongoing challenges at Ben Gurion Airport. The Jerusalem Post reported last month that approximately half of the U.S. Air Force’s refueling aircraft stationed at the airport were expected to be relocated to Israeli Air Force bases to reduce pressure on airport operations during the summer travel season.

Israel Airports Authority Director General Sharon Kedmi said in May that the airport was operating at around one-third of its capacity because of space and resources being used by American military operations.

American Airlines, which suspended its New York–Tel Aviv route after Oct. 7, has repeatedly delayed its planned return over regional security concerns. The airline was scheduled to resume flights in March this year but extended the suspension after the clashes with Iran, and is not expected to resume direct flights until January 2027.

Other major U.S. carriers have announced later timelines for returning to Israel. Delta and United are expected to resume some service later this year, although schedules remain subject to ongoing security assessments and regional developments.

The prolonged absence of American Airlines, along with continued delays from other U.S. airlines, has left many American travelers dependent on Israeli airlines El Al and Arkia, with limited availability and exorbitant prices.\

The EASA said it would continue monitoring the security situation in the region and adjust its guidance accordingly.