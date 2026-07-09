Mamdani admin map of immigrant neighborhoods is criticized for excluding Jews

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What you need to know today
- A Mamdani administration map of immigrant neighborhoods is being criticized for excluding Jews. A “cultural map” of New York City’s international communities, released by Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Office of Immigrant Affairs for tourists during the World Cup, has prompted criticism from some Jewish voices for leaving out Jewish immigrant neighborhoods. “The major Sepharadi corridor of South Brooklyn, Syrian, Egyptian, Lebanese, and others, from the East side of Ave. J down toward Ave. V, gets left out completely,” Isaac Choua, a board member of the Sephardic Jewish Brotherhood of America, said on X Wednesday. “So does the Bukharian Jewish community in Queens, largely from Uzbekistan and Central Asia.”
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The Whitney Museum’s screens were taken over with messages condemning Israel. Artist Jonathan Allen painted over two digital ad screens outside the Whitney Museum of American Art last week with protests against Israel’s conduct in Gaza, The Forward reported. One message said, “The Israeli security forces have deliberately targeted and killed Palestinian children.” The messages were part of a series of removable “interruptions” that Allen has installed on property across the city, and were not authorized by the museum. Whitney Director of Communications Ashley Reese said, “The Museum maintains a zero-tolerance policy for vandalism, harassment, discrimination, or bias of any kind.”
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PopUp Bagels has franchise agreements for 300 more locations. The pared-down shop, which has won over bagel lovers from New York to Florida to Tennessee, was founded as a pandemic hobby by Adam Goldberg in his kitchen in Westport, Connecticut. The business recently sold a stake to the investment firm Tiger Global Management, after support from celebrity investors including Paul Rudd, at a valuation of $300 million, reported Grub Street.
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