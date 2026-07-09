Mamdani admin map of immigrant neighborhoods is criticized for excluding Jews

The Whitney Museum’s screens were taken over with messages condemning Israel. Artist Jonathan Allen painted over two digital ad screens outside the Whitney Museum of American Art last week with protests against Israel’s conduct in Gaza, The Forward reported. One message said, “The Israeli security forces have deliberately targeted and killed Palestinian children.” The messages were part of a series of removable “interruptions” that Allen has installed on property across the city, and were not authorized by the museum. Whitney Director of Communications Ashley Reese said, “The Museum maintains a zero-tolerance policy for vandalism, harassment, discrimination, or bias of any kind.”