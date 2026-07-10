Majority of American Jews feel less safe in the US since Oct. 7, poll finds

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About 6 in 10 Jewish adults said they feel “less safe” living in the United States than they did before Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, according to a new survey released Friday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll, which surveyed 1,022 Jewish adults from June 11 to June 17, found that 62% answered “less safe” when asked if they felt “more safe as a Jewish person in the United States, less safe, or about as safe” than they did before the Oct. 7 attacks.

Asked separately if they feel safe living in the United States today, 34% said they did, while 36% felt somewhat or very unsafe, and 29% said neither.

Roughly 1 in 10 Jewish adults say they or someone else in their household was the victim of physical assault or property damage due to their Jewish identity in the past year, while about 2 in 10 have faced verbal or online harassment. The margin of error for Jewish respondents is +/- 5.0 percentage points.

About 4 in 10 Jewish adults said that they are now “less likely” to wear, carry or display things that might identify them as Jewish than they were before Oct. 7.

The poll comes after the American Jewish Committee released a survey in February that found that one-third of American Jews reported being the target of an antisemitic incident in 2025. The February survey also found that two-thirds of respondents believed Jews in the United States were less secure than a year prior.

The AP poll found that there was no partisan split among Jewish Democrats and Republicans regarding the severity of prejudice against Jews in the country, with 65% of Jewish Democrats and 67% of Jewish Republicans saying that prejudice against Jewish people is a serious problem.

Jewish Republicans and Democrats were divided over other forms of bias, however. The survey found that while 83% of Jewish Democrats consider racism a serious problem, only 26% of Jewish Republicans agreed. Roughly two-thirds of Jewish Democrats said that Islamophobia and sexism are serious problems, while only 22% of Jewish Republicans agreed.

The survey showed splits over what qualifies as antisemitic actions.

Two-thirds of Jews agreed that saying Israel shouldn’t exist as a Jewish state was antisemitic, and 60% believed that saying American Jews are more loyal to Israel than the U.S. is antisemitic.

Some 20% of U.S. Jews said that criticizing Israel for any reason was antisemitic, while a quarter said that criticizing Israel for its military actions was antisemitic. Additionally, 38% of U.S. Jews said that protesting an event that is supportive of Israel was antisemitic.