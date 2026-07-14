Mamdani sticks with Morris Katz, adviser who worked on Platner campaign

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What you need to know today
- Mamdani is sticking with Morris Katz, an adviser who worked on the Platner campaign. Mayor Zohran Mamdani told reporters on Monday that he would “continue to work with Morris Katz,” saying the Jewish political strategist “remains a top adviser of mine.” Katz also worked on Graham Platner’s Senate campaign in Maine, which Platner ended after a rape allegation that he has denied. Platner previously came under fire for a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol. Harassment-Free New York, an anti-discrimination group, said in a statement that it was “shocked” to see Mamdani continue working with Katz, citing allegations that the strategist downplayed or covered up Platner’s conduct.
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Mahmoud Khalil is suing the Trump administration. The Columbia University graduate is set to a file a lawsuit today that accuses the Trump administration of targeting him for his pro-Palestinian speech, Politico reported. ICE detained Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident, after he organized campus protests against Israel.
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Fake campaign flyers say an upstate New York candidate wants “universal adult male circumcision.” The spoof flyers and a fake website, pretending to be part of Republican Anthony Constantino’s campaign for Congress in NY-21, said that he is an advocate for “heritage-based circumcision,” City and State reported. The bottom of one flyer that circulated online featured an emblem resembling the Nazi imperial eagle. Cooper Wright, a content creator who lives in NY-21, claimed credit for the spoof.
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NYC teens are turning stickers into a new form of Jewish activism. Read about the workshop led by the Hatikvah Collective in this report from our Teen Journalism Fellowship.
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