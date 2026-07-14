Mamdani sticks with Morris Katz, adviser who worked on Platner campaign

Mahmoud Khalil is suing the Trump administration. The Columbia University graduate is set to a file a lawsuit today that accuses the Trump administration of targeting him for his pro-Palestinian speech, Politico reported. ICE detained Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident, after he organized campus protests against Israel.

Fake campaign flyers say an upstate New York candidate wants “universal adult male circumcision.” The spoof flyers and a fake website, pretending to be part of Republican Anthony Constantino’s campaign for Congress in NY-21, said that he is an advocate for “heritage-based circumcision,” City and State reported. The bottom of one flyer that circulated online featured an emblem resembling the Nazi imperial eagle. Cooper Wright, a content creator who lives in NY-21, claimed credit for the spoof.