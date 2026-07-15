Netanyahu says Mamdani ‘hates America’ on Sid Rosenberg’s show

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Netanyahu said Mamdani “hates America” on Sid Rosenberg’s show. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took aim at Mayor Zohran Mamdani in an appearance with Jewish right-wing radio host Sid Rosenberg. “He doesn’t recognize or he doesn’t care that those who hate the Jews and Israel ultimately hate America. And in fact, I think secretly, he hates America,” Netanyahu said. Rosenberg has repeatedly slammed Mamdani and called him an “America hating, Jew hating, Radical Islam cockroach” earlier this year.

The New York Republican Party urged Jews to abandon Democrats. The party addressed “Our Jewish Neighbors and Fellow New Yorkers” in an open letter from New York GOP Chair Ed Cox, which has appeared in a digital ad campaign. The letter accused Mamdani of “the worst kind of antisemitism” for describing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee as “monsters.” Cox told Jews that “unlike the Democratic Party, the New York State Republican Party values you and would be proud to have you among our ranks.”

Legionella was detected at 92NY. Traces of the bacteria were found in the cooling tower at 92NY, according to an email seen by New York Jewish Week, as an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease sweeps across the Upper East Side. The community center said it was not aware of anyone contracting the disease in or around its campus, and the cooling tower does not provide drinking water or supply the building’s sinks, showers, swimming pools, gym facilities or air conditioning. The building remained open during the disinfection process, which was expected to be completed today.