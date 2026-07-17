Pat Ryan, an AIPAC endorsee, says he will return their funds

Mamdani said Democrats can unseat pro-Israel Republican Rep. Mike Lawler. “I think Mike Lawler’s record speaks for itself, and the more focus there is on that record, the easier the choice is for voters in the district,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday about his ex-colleague in the New York Assembly. Lawler’s seat in the Hudson Valley is considered one of the most likely to flip in November, when he will face Cait Conley. Mamdani, a staunch Israel critic, did not give his explicit support to Conley, a pro-Israel Democrat