Rahm Emanuel targets Morris Katz over scandal-plagued Graham Platner campaign

Mayor Zohran Mamdani told

The New York Times

he was in “an active conversation” with New York City’s Law Department about whether to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his expected visit for the U.N. General Assembly in September. Mamdani said his administration would do “whatever the law allows me to do,” but “we won’t be writing our own laws to that end.” He

vowed during his mayoral campaign

to arrest Netanyahu, citing a warrant for war crimes issued against Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court, but the United States is not a party to the court and does not recognize its authority.