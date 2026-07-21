Israeli startups announce new tech ‘kibbutz’ in NYC

President Donald Trump

shut down

Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he said he was in “active conversation” with the city’s Law Department about arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City for the U.N. General Assembly in September. “Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America,” Trump

wrote on Truth Social

. Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told

NewsMax Monday

that Mamdani’s pledge was a “stunt,” adding, “The U.S. is not part of the ICC so there is no warrant against a prime minister in the U.S., and there is no jurisdiction for the mayor.” Mike Waltz, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, also dismissed the credibility of Mamdani’s threat, writing in a

post on X

that “federal authority trumps any local mayor’s wishes.” Mamdani also faced renewed backlash from local leaders, with Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein asking New York Attorney General Letitia James in a

letter

to examine whether Mamdani had violated state law by exploring a Netanyahu arrest.