Assailant stabs two men, one visibly Jewish, on Upper West Side

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NEW YORK – An assailant stabbed two victims, at least one of whom was visibly Jewish, in an area of the Upper West Side known for its Jewish institutions.

Police said two male victims, aged 57 and 50, were in stable condition and being treated for stab wounds to the torso.

Rabbi Allen Schwartz of the neighborhood’s Congregation Ohab Zedek told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that one of the victims was a congregant who is visibly Jewish and wears a kippah.

Schwartz, who is in Israel, said he spoke to the congregant on the phone and that he is “alert.” “He may go home before Shabbos,” Schwartz said.

One person of interest has been taken into custody, according to the New York Police Department, who announced no immediate motive for the attack.

Nava Silton told JTA she was with the victim known to Schwartz at the Jewish Center, an Orthodox synagogue on 86th street, for afternoon prayers. Minutes after the victim left the synagogue, Silton said she heard there was an attack, but by the time she got to the scene, the victims had been taken to hospital.

She said the victim did not want his name published.