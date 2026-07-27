Man accused of stabbing Jewish man on the Upper West Side is charged with hate crimes

A former City Hall aide sued for anti-Palestinian discrimination under Eric Adams. Hasibe Rashid alleged in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that former Mayor Eric Adams’ administration pushed her out of her job because she is Palestinian and advocated for more recognition of Palestinian suffering, Politico reported. Rashid says Adams adopted an “anti-Gaza edict” and honored IDF soldiers at City Hall while refusing to take meetings that would “discuss Palestine and Gaza.” She is demanding reinstatement as a policy adviser in the mayor’s office — where she would serve Mamdani, Adams’ pro-Palestinian successor — and damages over $1 million, citing “significant emotional distress.” The city Law Department and Joseph Varlack, who is accused in the lawsuit of terminating Rashid, declined to comment to Politico.