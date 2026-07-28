Mamdani faces backlash over lack of Jews on judicial committee

took aim at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s newly announced judicial advisory committee, after the 18-member body

appeared to include no Jews.

“Not a single Jewish attorney, former judge, or legal professional was appointed to a committee your administration described as one that would be ‘truly reflective of New York City,’” leaders of the four Jewish legal groups

wrote in a letter Monday to Mamdani.

The groups also decried the “unprecedented rejection” of one applicant, retired Appellate Division Justice John Leventhal. In a statement to The New York Times, a spokesman for Mamdani said that the accusation the appointments were “motivated by religion is false,” adding that Mamdani had passed on Leventhal after they were informed he had “served on

Ghislaine Maxwell’s

legal team.”