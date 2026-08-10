NY Young Republican treasurer seen with club president after Nazi salute suspension

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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

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The New York Young Republicans’ treasurer — whom — whom the club suspended while it investigated a photo of him performing a Nazi salute and wearing Nazi regalia — was reportedly spotted mingling with the club’s president 10 days after the suspension, according to Politico.

Park East Synagogue and Chabad of the Upper East Side announced a new partnership that . Starting on Rosh Hashanah, Chabad’s rabbi will serve as associate rabbi at Park East — a 136-year-old Modern Orthodox congregation — alongside senior rabbi Arthur Schneier. A number of Chabad’s programs will also be brought into the fold. that will merge the two congregations’ leadership Starting on Rosh Hashanah, Chabad’s rabbi will serve as associate rabbi at Park East — a 136-year-old Modern Orthodox congregation — alongside senior rabbi Arthur Schneier. A number of Chabad’s programs will also be brought into the fold.

William Shakin, a 25-year-old from Great Neck, New York, who served in the Israel Defense Forces, died of suicide amid a struggle with PTSD on Sunday, according to multiple media outlets . A volunteer who assists lone soldiers died of suicide amid a struggle with PTSD on Sunday, according to multiple media outletsA volunteer who assists lone soldiers told VINnews that Shakin had not received the necessary psychological care for a combatant because he was not present in Israel.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani held a roundtable this afternoon with New York City rabbis, according to his public schedule. The meeting was closed to press.