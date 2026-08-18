NYC schools have seen 250 antisemitic incidents since Oct. 7, report finds

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School antisemitism: A new report from the United Jewish Teachers, a New York teachers advocacy group, released Tuesday claimed to have catalogued at least 250 antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents in New York City public schools since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. The report, which was sent to Mayor Zohran Mamdani and schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels, found that 64.8% of incidents consisted of verbal harassment, physical threats, assaults and hate symbols like swastikas. “The data compiled by United Jewish Teachers demonstrate that antisemitism remains a serious and ongoing problem in New York City Public Schools,” United Jewish Teachers President Moshe Spern told the New York Post.



A new report from the United Jewish Teachers, a New York teachers advocacy group, released Tuesday claimed to have catalogued at least 250 antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents in New York City public schools since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. The report, which was sent to Mayor Zohran Mamdani and schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels, found that 64.8% of incidents consisted of verbal harassment, physical threats, assaults and hate symbols like swastikas. “The data compiled by United Jewish Teachers demonstrate that antisemitism remains a serious and ongoing problem in New York City Public Schools,” United Jewish Teachers President Moshe Spern told the New York Post. Saving Camp Lavi: Parents and supporters of Camp Lavi, a Modern Orthodox camp serving New York City, Westchester and Long Island, are racing to save the Pennsylvania sleep away camp after its owners filed bankruptcy, eJewish Philanthropy reports. Last Tuesday, parents and supporters launched a crowdfunding campaign with the goal of reaching $4.75 million to purchase the property. By Monday, the campaign raised 66% of its goal, with the UJA-Federation of New York agreeing to match up to $500,000.

Carmella Charrington, the district leader of the Brooklyn Democratic Party who has previously faced scrutiny for amplifying antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media, blamed a legal dispute involving her family’s brownstone home in Bed Stuy on “Zionists” during an interview with podcaster Rahma Zein. “They’re Zionists that basically did this. Same thing that they’re doing in the West Bank, it’s the same thing. There’s a connection,” Charrington said.

Antisemitic fliers: A spate of antisemitic fliers targeting a city housing redevelopment project have cropped up in Chelsea, the New York Post reports. The fliers, which included the phrase “stop Zionist occupation of Manhattan,” appeared to take aim at a partnership between the New York City Housing Authority, Essen Development and The Related Companies to replace the Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea Houses with 3,454 new, mixed-income homes. “We strongly condemn the targeting and harassment of staff members, who are dedicated public servants working every day to assist New Yorkers,” NYCHA spokesman Michael Horgan told the Post.



A spate of antisemitic fliers targeting a city housing redevelopment project have cropped up in Chelsea, the New York Post reports. The fliers, which included the phrase “stop Zionist occupation of Manhattan,” appeared to take aim at a partnership between the New York City Housing Authority, Essen Development and The Related Companies to replace the Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea Houses with 3,454 new, mixed-income homes. “We strongly condemn the targeting and harassment of staff members, who are dedicated public servants working every day to assist New Yorkers,” NYCHA spokesman Michael Horgan told the Post. The Israeli airline Israir announced Tuesday that it will begin launching flights to New York by October, bringing some relief to travelers after the main U.S. carriers ceased flights amid the war with Iran, JNS reports. Delta and United are scheduled to resume service to Tel Aviv next month.