Jews.com is not what you think it is

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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

What you need to know today

Whose dot-com?: Billboards with the URL “Jews.com” have popped up around the New York City metropolitan area, inviting passersby to visit the website. When they do, they may be surprised by the site’s real purpose: to encourage Jewish visitors to start believing in Jesus Christ as the Messiah. The Jewish Standard reports on the messianic Jewish advertisements.“



Billboards with the URL “Jews.com” have popped up around the New York City metropolitan area, inviting passersby to visit the website. When they do, they may be surprised by the site’s real purpose: to encourage Jewish visitors to start believing in Jesus Christ as the Messiah. The Jewish Standard reports on the messianic Jewish advertisements.“ In more billboard news: JewBelong co-founder and New Yorker Archie Gottesman tells The Times about the shift in her company’s messaging from lighthearted billboards about living “your best Jew-ish life,” to pushback against antisemitism after Oct. 7 and defiant slogans following the election of Zohran Mamdani.

Maimonides merges: State regulators approved a contentious merger between the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn and New York City Health + Hospitals yesterday, the New York Post reports. The merger plan had sparked pushback from locals who said that turning Maimonides into a city-run hospital would erode its accommodations for Orthodox Jews in Borough Park. The city’s public hospital system agreed to maintain kosher meals and other religious customs at the Borough Park facility as part of the merger.

Nashville comes to NYC: Vanderbilt University, the Nashville, Tennessee school, opened up a satellite campus in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood this week. The Jerusalem News Syndicate reports that the school is in talks about partnering with the major Reform congregation Central Synagogue to offer internships to students.



Vanderbilt University, the Nashville, Tennessee school, opened up a satellite campus in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood this week. The Jerusalem News Syndicate reports that the school is in talks about partnering with the major Reform congregation Central Synagogue to offer internships to students. OU announces new VP: The Orthodox Union has announced that Rabbi Shmuel Silber will step into the role of executive vice president in November, while Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph, the current EVP and COO, will become CEO.