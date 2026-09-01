Jewish leader slams Bruce Blakeman for ‘Islamophobia’ after post of Hochul in a hijab

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A Jewish leader slammed Bruce Blakeman for “Islamophobia.” Amy Spitalnick, the CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, criticized Blakeman, the Nassau County Executive and Republican New York gubernatorial candidate, for a social media post that depicted Gov. Kathy Hochul wearing a hijab. Blakeman, who is Jewish, accused Hochul of “political pandering” that he said was “tone-deaf” shortly before the anniversary of 9/11. “There are far too many political leaders exploiting the 9/11 anniversary to (re)normalize Islamophobia — and it’s disgusting,” Spitalnick said on X.





Amy Spitalnick, the CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, criticized Blakeman, the Nassau County Executive and Republican New York gubernatorial candidate, for a social media post that depicted Gov. Kathy Hochul wearing a hijab. Blakeman, who is Jewish, accused Hochul of “political pandering” that he said was “tone-deaf” shortly before the anniversary of 9/11. “There are far too many political leaders exploiting the 9/11 anniversary to (re)normalize Islamophobia — and it’s disgusting,” Spitalnick said on X. A Kandinsky painting that was returned to Jewish heirs is being auctioned. Kandinsky’s “The Colorful Life,” lost from a Dutch Jewish family under the Nazis and returned in 2023 to their heirs, will be auctioned at Christie’s in London. Christie’s expects the painting to draw bids over $30 million at the sale on Oct. 14, reports The New York Times.





Kandinsky’s “The Colorful Life,” lost from a Dutch Jewish family under the Nazis and returned in 2023 to their heirs, will be auctioned at Christie’s in London. Christie’s expects the painting to draw bids over $30 million at the sale on Oct. 14, reports The New York Times. Manischewitz has launched jarred tzimmes and matzah ball soup to lure younger generations. Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the 135-year-old Jewish food company is offering ready-to-eat tzimmes, a dish of slow-cooked carrots, dried fruit, honey and spices, along with a revamped matzah ball soup in a jar, reports the Jerusalem News Syndicate. It’s part of a rebrand to draw younger Jews with convenience products.





Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the 135-year-old Jewish food company is offering ready-to-eat tzimmes, a dish of slow-cooked carrots, dried fruit, honey and spices, along with a revamped matzah ball soup in a jar, reports the Jerusalem News Syndicate. It’s part of a rebrand to draw younger Jews with convenience products. Hochul will help distribute food for Rosh Hashanah. Hochul will appear at a food distribution event hosted by the MET Council in Brooklyn tomorrow, according to her campaign. She will be joined by Jewish city officials including Comptroller Mark Levine and NYC Council member Lincoln Restler.