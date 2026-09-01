The Forward names Julie Moos as new editor

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The Forward has named Julie Moos as its new editor. Moos, who joined the Forward in 2024 as an audience editor, has been given the new title of editor in chief and chief content officer; the announcement came shortly after the Forward’s last editor in chief, Alyssa Katz, left the publication after less than nine months at the helm.





Moos, who joined the Forward in 2024 as an audience editor, has been given the new title of editor in chief and chief content officer; the announcement came shortly after the Forward’s last editor in chief, Alyssa Katz, left the publication after less than nine months at the helm. Brad Lander was heckled as a “Zionist” outside Madison Square Garden. The Democratic congressional nominee was shouted at while attending a protest against an event organized by the Hindu nationalist RSS movement on Saturday. Protesters were caught on video screaming at Lander, “We don’t want no Zionists here,” calling him a “Zionist ball sack” and other curses. Lander, a Jewish ally of Mayor Zohran Mamdani who identifies as a liberal Zionist, trounced Rep. Dan Goldman in New York’s June primary with a campaign that focused heavily on criticizing Israel. In a video responding to the heckling, Lander said, “I won’t stop joining rallies against hate — in India, in Israel and Palestine, or in New York City — because of a couple of loud numbskulls.”





The Democratic congressional nominee was shouted at while attending a protest against an event organized by the Hindu nationalist RSS movement on Saturday. Protesters were caught on video screaming at Lander, “We don’t want no Zionists here,” calling him a “Zionist ball sack” and other curses. Lander, a Jewish ally of Mayor Zohran Mamdani who identifies as a liberal Zionist, trounced Rep. Dan Goldman in New York’s June primary with a campaign that focused heavily on criticizing Israel. In a video responding to the heckling, Lander said, “I won’t stop joining rallies against hate — in India, in Israel and Palestine, or in New York City — because of a couple of loud numbskulls.” John Galliano bowed out of a Met exhibition amid mounting backlash to his history of antisemitic remarks. Galliano said Monday that he decided against a planned exhibition of his work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art “at this time,” adding that he remained accountable for the pain caused by his past words, particularly to Jews and Asians. The reversal came less than a month after the Met announced Galliano would be the subject of its spring 2027 Costume Institute exhibition, which was to open in conjunction with the Met Gala.





Galliano said Monday that he decided against a planned exhibition of his work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art “at this time,” adding that he remained accountable for the pain caused by his past words, particularly to Jews and Asians. The reversal came less than a month after the Met announced Galliano would be the subject of its spring 2027 Costume Institute exhibition, which was to open in conjunction with the Met Gala. A play about candid photos taken by Nazis at Auschwitz is coming to Broadway. “Here There Are Blueberries,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist based on the true story of chilling photos that were donated to the Holocaust Memorial Museum, will premiere on Broadway in November.

