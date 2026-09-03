Ultra-Orthodox leaders meet with Trump in the White House

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Hasidic leaders visit Trump: A delegation of Hasidic leaders from the New York area met with President Donald Trump in the White House this afternoon. Plans of the meeting had drawn criticism from some Jewish Trump supporters because they included the two grand rabbis of the Satmars, a group that is anti-Zionist for religious reasons. Following the meeting, Hasidic political operative Yossi Gestetner told reporters that the meeting was “an opportunity for the first time in over 50 years for the president of the U.S. to meet with the grand rabbis of the largest Hasidic community, visibly Jewish people such as myself.”

NY pols join Rosh Hashanah food drive: Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, a group of politicians helped distribute food at the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn’s food pantry, which is sponsored by the Met Council. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, City Comptroller Mark Levine and City Councilmember Lincoln Restler — the latter two of whom are Jewish — were all on hand.

Hochul leads Blakeman: Hochul leads her Republican challenger, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, 50% to 34%, according to a new poll conducted by the national education advocacy group Education Reform Now. Blakeman, who is Jewish, drew criticism recently after he attacked Hochul for wearing a hijab during a mosque visit.

Hate crimes up in 2026: Antisemitic hate crimes are up 8% so far from last year, according to new data released by the New York Police Department. Anti-Jewish hate crimes make up 53.9% of all hate crimes in the city.