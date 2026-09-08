Palestinian stabs Jewish teenager near Nablus

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A Palestinian stabbed and wounded a 19-year-old Israeli in the West Bank on Monday, before fleeing the scene.

Israeli troops shot and killed the assailant after a roughly hour-long manhunt. Palestinian media identified the assailant as Mohammed Mohsen, 34.

The attack took place at Ma’oz Yehuda farm, a settler farming outpost near the Palestinian village of Osarin, south of Nablus and not far from Qusra, where settler raids have drawn international attention. The victim, identified as Netanel Yaakobs, was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva in moderate-to-serious condition with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. His family later said his condition was stable.

The attacker arrived at the farm in a vehicle and spoke briefly with Yaakobs, asking whether he was armed before pulling out a knife and stabbing him several times. During the struggle, the knife broke, but the attacker continued trying to stab Yaakobs with what remained of the blade.

Yaakobs said from his hospital bed that he fought back, punching and pushing the attacker as the two fell to the ground. He eventually grabbed the attacker by the neck before the assailant broke free and ran toward his vehicle. Only after pursuing him briefly did Yaakobs realize the extent of his own injuries, including wounds to his head, neck and hand, according to Israel’s Channel 13 news.

Israeli forces launched a manhunt, deploying troops from several units and placing roadblocks around nearby Palestinian communities. About an hour later, troops located the attacker near his vehicle. The military said he tried to stab the soldiers at close range, prompting a soldier to open fire and kill him.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the troops who killed the attacker and wished Yaakobs a speedy recovery.

“No terrorist can hide,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel would continue targeting terrorists, pursuing those who send them and destroying terrorist infrastructure in the West Bank.

Defense Minister Israel Katz pledged that Israel would “vigorously pursue Palestinian terrorism, develop and strengthen Jewish settlement, and maintain security stability.”

The attack occurred close to Qusra, which has been at the center of a series of clashes involving Israeli settlers, Palestinians and security forces in recent weeks. Last month, settlers established an unauthorized outpost beside Palestinian homes in the village, leading to a standoff of several days before the IDF dismantled it. US Ambassador Mike Huckabee called the actions against Palestinians there a “horrific act of terror” meant to “intimidate and harass” families and said Israeli security forces intervened following U.S. requests.

Violence erupted again in Qusra last week, when dozens of Israelis entered the village and barricaded themselves inside a Palestinian home while members of the family were still inside, according to the IDF. Several Palestinians were reported wounded. Israeli forces confiscated vehicles allegedly used by the rioters, while Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials condemned the violence.

The stabbing came about two weeks after another Israeli, 24, was moderately wounded in an attack near the Palestinian village of al-Auja in the Jordan Valley. Israeli forces captured the suspected attacker following an hours-long search.