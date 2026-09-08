Long Island Jewish man reportedly freed from Iranian prison

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What you need to know today

Hochul announces funding and High Holiday security boost: Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today that New York state will distribute $70 million to 290 “community based organizations that are vulnerable to hate crimes and attacks due to their ideology, beliefs or mission.” Hochul also announced that she has directed state police to increase presence and coordination with local police around “sensitive sites” during the High Holidays. In a press conference today, Hochul said she is proud “to be not just a protector, but an ally and friend to the Jewish people of New York state, and proud that we have the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.”





Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today that New York state will distribute $70 million to 290 “community based organizations that are vulnerable to hate crimes and attacks due to their ideology, beliefs or mission.” Hochul also announced that she has directed state police to increase presence and coordination with local police around “sensitive sites” during the High Holidays. In a press conference today, Hochul said she is proud “to be not just a protector, but an ally and friend to the Jewish people of New York state, and proud that we have the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.” JCRC leader decries ‘collective blame’ for 9/11: Ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Mark Treyger, CEO of New York’s Jewish Community Relations Council, writes in an op-ed for the New York Daily News today that “Muslim, Arab, Sikh and South Asian New Yorkers were blamed for atrocities they did not commit,” and that “collective blame” should not be assigned to members of any group. Treyger’s op-ed comes as critics of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is Muslim, have called for him not to attend the city’s anniversary event.





Ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Mark Treyger, CEO of New York’s Jewish Community Relations Council, writes in an op-ed for the New York Daily News today that “Muslim, Arab, Sikh and South Asian New Yorkers were blamed for atrocities they did not commit,” and that “collective blame” should not be assigned to members of any group. Treyger’s op-ed comes as critics of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is Muslim, have called for him not to attend the city’s anniversary event. Bukharian leaders leave Democratic party: A pair of leaders in Queens’ Bukharian Jewish community announced that they are leaving the Democratic Party, which they say has embraced positions that are “hostile to Israel, hostile to the Jewish community, and increasingly tolerant of anti-Semitism.” Rabbi Nahum Kaziev and Rafael Nektalov, editor of the Bukharian Times, believe that “thousands of community members across Queens might follow their lead,” according to a press release.





A pair of leaders in Queens’ Bukharian Jewish community announced that they are leaving the Democratic Party, which they say has embraced positions that are “hostile to Israel, hostile to the Jewish community, and increasingly tolerant of anti-Semitism.” Rabbi Nahum Kaziev and Rafael Nektalov, editor of the Bukharian Times, believe that “thousands of community members across Queens might follow their lead,” according to a press release. Long Island Jew reportedly freed from Iranian prison: A Jewish Iranian-American man from Long Island was released from prison in Iran after spending about one year in Tehran’s Evin Prison, the Jerusalem Post reported. Kamran Hekmati was convicted last year during what was meant to be a brief trip to Iran over a visit to Israel 13 years earlier for his son’s bar mitzvah. He is reportedly unable to leave Iran due to a travel ban. Iranian officials have not confirmed Hekmati’s release nor the conditions under which he was freed.





A Jewish Iranian-American man from Long Island was released from prison in Iran after spending about one year in Tehran’s Evin Prison, the Jerusalem Post reported. Kamran Hekmati was convicted last year during what was meant to be a brief trip to Iran over a visit to Israel 13 years earlier for his son’s bar mitzvah. He is reportedly unable to leave Iran due to a travel ban. Iranian officials have not confirmed Hekmati’s release nor the conditions under which he was freed. Fashion Week Sameach: Two Jewish electeds will be wearing clothes designed by Jewish artists at “Style Across the Aisle,” a runway show at the Metropolitan Opera House to be held tomorrow as part of New York Fashion Week. Israeli-American designer Elie Tahari will dress City Council Speaker Julie Menin, while tailor and Chabad rabbi Yosel Tiefelbrun is dressing Comptroller Mark Levine.