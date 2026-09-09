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What you need to know today

NYPD to boost presence: Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced plans to boost police presence for the High Holidays, in a press conference today. The first night of Rosh Hashanah coincides with the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which Tisch said will involve a “massive security operation.” Tisch said that there is no “specific credible threat directed at High Holiday celebrations,” but that police will remain vigilant. Mamdani noted a rise in antisemitic hate crimes, and said Jewish New Yorkers’ “safety during these sacred days is of the utmost importance to our administration.”





Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced plans to boost police presence for the High Holidays, in a press conference today. The first night of Rosh Hashanah coincides with the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which Tisch said will involve a “massive security operation.” Tisch said that there is no “specific credible threat directed at High Holiday celebrations,” but that police will remain vigilant. Mamdani noted a rise in antisemitic hate crimes, and said Jewish New Yorkers’ “safety during these sacred days is of the utmost importance to our administration.” UWS stabber sent antisemitic texts before attack, prosecutors say: Weeks after Raul Morales allegedly stabbed a man wearing a kippah outside the Jewish Center and an Asian man blocks away, investigators uncovered text messages on Morales’ phone “containing antisemitic statements,” prosecutors said. The two victims were wounded and have difficulty breathing to this day, the New York Post reported. Morales pleaded not guilty to attempted murder as a hate crime for the July 23 attack.





Weeks after Raul Morales allegedly stabbed a man wearing a kippah outside the Jewish Center and an Asian man blocks away, investigators uncovered text messages on Morales’ phone “containing antisemitic statements,” prosecutors said. The two victims were wounded and have difficulty breathing to this day, the New York Post reported. Morales pleaded not guilty to attempted murder as a hate crime for the July 23 attack. ‘Zionists’ and NYC real estate: The Times of Israel reports on how some activists are blaming housing disputes in New York City on Israel or “Zionists” and leaning on antisemitic tropes.





The Times of Israel reports on how some activists are blaming housing disputes in New York City on Israel or “Zionists” and leaning on antisemitic tropes. A familiar sandwich: Ten years after it closed, Carnegie Deli — the legendary Jewish delicatessen — is set to reopen in midtown Manhattan next week. Known for its towering pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, Carnegie will return on Sept. 15 at 834 Seventh Ave., where its old rival, Stage Deli, once stood.





Ten years after it closed, Carnegie Deli — the legendary Jewish delicatessen — is set to reopen in midtown Manhattan next week. Known for its towering pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, Carnegie will return on Sept. 15 at 834 Seventh Ave., where its old rival, Stage Deli, once stood. Ritchie Torres drops in at JCRC: Rep. Ritchie Torres, the vocally pro-Israel Democrat who represents much of the Bronx, including the heavily Jewish Riverdale neighborhood, joined a meeting of New York’s Jewish Community Relations Council yesterday. “We are deeply grateful for his leadership, his friendship, and his continued commitment to standing with the Jewish community during these challenging times,” the JCRC wrote about Torres afterwards.