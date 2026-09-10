A guide to High Holiday services in New York

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Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, is nearly here — this year, the two-day holiday begins on the evening of Friday, Sept. 11, when we’ll usher in the year 5787. Ten days later is Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which begins with the Kol Nidre service on the evening of Sept. 20 and concludes at sundown Sept. 21

Rosh Hashanah is typically celebrated in synagogue with traditional liturgy and prayer, accompanied by festive meals. However, around New York City, which is home to nearly 1 million Jews, there’s even more to see and do this High Holiday season.

We’ve rounded up a wide-ranging list of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services and celebrations, ranging from traditional synagogue services and family-friendly programs to musical events, meals and more.

Our selection spans boroughs and price points, and all are open to the public. Keep scrolling to see more. Shana tova umetuka! (A sweet and happy new year!)

Family-friendly services and events

Services and childcare with Kehillat Harlem

Kehillat Harlem, a partnership-style shul uptown, offers a childcare option with their services for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, and they will also host dinner and break fast. More info and RSVP here.

Family services uptown at Congregation Habonim

For a full slate of traditional, egalitarian, Conservative services, join Congregation Habonim at the Society for Ethical Culture. Feel free to bring the kinderlach as well, as there’s plenty of age-appropriate programming: there’s Torah Tots for children under 5 (with their parents or caregivers) and youth services for children in 3rd through 6th grade. The complete schedule of services and ticket requirements is available here.

Mindfulness services uptown at B’nai Jeshurun

In addition to its traditional Conservative-style services for adults and families, B’nai Jeshurun is once again offering a mindfulness service this year, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. For a complete guide to B’nai Jeshurun’s holiday services and education opportunities, click here.

Children and baby services at Downtown Central Synagogue

Central Synagogue’s downtown community is holding services for children under 6 and their grown-ups on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Expect a family-friendly version of the Rosh Hashanah liturgy, as well as stories and songs. Registration is required.

A fishy family experience for Yom Kippur

The 92NY’s annual puppet retelling of the story of Jonah and the big fish in honor of Yom Kippur returns this year, on Monday, Sept. 21 at 9:30 a.m. The puppet show is part of the 92NY’s family services, geared toward kids ages 0-7. Get your tickets here.

Free High Holiday services in Brooklyn with Chabad’s “spiritual startup”

Services at Dirah, a Chabad-affiliated community in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, come with a kiddush lunch both days of Rosh Hashanah. Children’s services and explanatory services for adults are available. Check out Dirah’s full High Holiday schedule here.

Tashlich at the Pier 62 Carousel with Emanu-El Downtown

When taschlich comes with carousel rides, kids are sure to want to participate. Head to the Pier 62 Carousel and join Emanu-El Downtown on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a family-friendly rendition of the symbolic casting away of sins, along with pizza. Register here.

Youth music workshop with East Midwood Jewish Center

Brooklyn kids age 5-12 can enjoy a hands-on holiday music workshop featuring Israeli musicians at East Midwood Jewish Center. Plus enjoy age-appropriate prayers, storytelling and games. Find out more here.

Picnics and prayers in Queens with Malkhut

Malkhut, a progressive Jewish community in Jackson Heights, Queens, will welcome Rosh Hashanah with a potluck picnic in Astoria Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m on Friday, Sept. 11. Services with music will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the CUNY School of Law in Long Island City — livestream also available — with youth programming for kids ages 3-15. Services will be held in the same location on Sept. 20 and 21 for Yom Kippur, where multiple breakout sessions throughout the afternoon, including a livestream from the Rabbis for Ceasefire Yizkor. Get more information here.

Young adults

Holiday meals and prayers with Chabad Young Professionals

Chabad Young Professionals is offering a full slate of High Holiday programming, including Rosh Hashanah services and dinner for both nights of the holiday, as well as Yom Kippur services and a break fast. Get tickets and all the details here; locations for all events will be shared upon registration.

CYP will also host three 15-minute “shofar in the park” services on the second day of Rosh Hashanah, Sept. 13, at Madison Square Park and along the Hudson Rivers. Click here for details.

20s and 30s service and reception at Congregation Rodeph Sholom

Head to Congregation Rodeph Sholom on the Upper West Side for a Rosh Hashanah service geared toward those in their 20s and 30s on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Stick around after services for a wine and dessert reception.

The Reform congregation, one of the oldest synagogues in the United States, is also hosting online and in-person services for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, as well as programs for families with children aged 0-5. Get details here.

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur with Brooklyn Jews

Brooklynites in their 20s and 30s seeking a progressive, egalitarian prayer experience can check out Brooklyn Jews, a community located within Park Slope’s Congregation Beth Elohim. Check out their slate of High Holiday services here,

A free, walk-in service with Ohel Ayalah

Geared toward adults in their 20s and 30s, Ohel Ayalah will once again host free, walk-in services for both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. You can preregister here or simply show up. Check out their full High Holidays schedule here.

Musical Holidays

Jazzy High Holiday services

Sim Shalom Universalist Synagogue is once again putting on a jazzy celebration to mark the Jewish New Year. Led by Rabbi Steven Blane, this service on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. blends traditional liturgy with original music. Come back on Sept. 21 for round two: a jazzy rendition of Yom Kippur. Get details and tickets here.

Kosher-style gospel with East Side Synagogue

East Side Synagogue, an egalitarian congregation, is offering High Holy Day services for unaffiliated New Yorkers focused on tikkun olam. Rosh Hashanah services, which will feature gospel, Carlebach and “exuberant” dance on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Come back on Monday, Sept. 21, for Yom Kippur morning and afternoon services, and hear from speakers who will discuss social justice, make musical presentations and recite dramatic readings and poetry.

No reservations are needed; learn more here.

Electric musical service at Brooklyn Bowl

For a plugged-in, musical Rosh Hashanah service, head to Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg. (Watch last year’s livestream for a sneak peek of what to expect.) Service and song leaders include Rabbi Daniel Brenner, Jeremiah Lockwood, John Bollinger, Jordan McLean, Yula Beeri, and others. Get tickets here.

Modern Orthodox a capella services with Kol HaNeshamah

Head to the Upper West Side for a Modern Orthodox Rosh Hashanah. Hazzan Mo Kiss leads the services with the Kol HaNeshamah a cappella group for a musical service followed by a hot kiddush lunch.

Come back for another round of a capella services for Yom Kippur where break fast will follow. Children’s services and childcare will be provided for both holidays; check the schedule here and click here to register.

A meditative, musical High Holiday season with Lab/Shul

Join the God-optional, artist-driven community at Lab/Shul in Tribeca for a musical and meditative experience on Rosh Hashanah, complete with contemporary art, shofar sounds and tashlich, as well as family-friendly programming and “Storahtelling.” Grab your tickets here.

​Off the beaten path

A walk through history at the Tenement Museum

Learn how Rosh Hashanah was celebrated on the Lower East Side in the early 1900s through a special holiday tour at the Tenement Museum on Sept. 14-18 and Sept. 22-25. This special tour includes a visit to the Levine family apartment — where you’ll learn how Jewish immigrant mothers Jennie Levine and Goldie Lustgarten budgeted and prepared for the High Holidays — followed by a presentation and tasting led by culinary historian Sarah Lohman, who will share a citron cake from Hinde Amhanitski’s 1901 Yiddish cookbook, “A Manual for Cooking and Baking.” Learn more here.