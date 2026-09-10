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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

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Your guide to the High Holidays in NYC: With Rosh Hashanah beginning on Friday night, check out our wide-ranging list of High Holiday services and celebrations happening across New York City. Events range from traditional synagogue services and family-friendly programs to musical events, meals and some off-the-beaten-path offerings.





With Rosh Hashanah beginning on Friday night, check out our wide-ranging list of High Holiday services and celebrations happening across New York City. Events range from traditional synagogue services and family-friendly programs to musical events, meals and some off-the-beaten-path offerings. Jewish groups to protest against antisemitism outside United Nations: An array of major Jewish groups announced today that they will hold a rally outside the U.N. General Assembly later this month, calling on “world leaders to act decisively to stop the growing tide of antisemitism.” UJA-Federation of New York, New York’s Jewish Community Relations Council and the Anti-Defamation League are among the organizers of the protest, which will take place on Sept. 23.





An array of major Jewish groups announced today that they will hold a rally outside the U.N. General Assembly later this month, calling on “world leaders to act decisively to stop the growing tide of antisemitism.” UJA-Federation of New York, New York’s Jewish Community Relations Council and the Anti-Defamation League are among the organizers of the protest, which will take place on Sept. 23. Menin reflects on recent efforts to combat antisemitism: City Council Speaker Julie Menin, in an interview with the Forward, said she hopes the council’s recent efforts to combat antisemitism will help Jewish New Yorkers feel safer over the High Holidays. Asked what she would say to Jewish New Yorkers who are worried about Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has come under fire for his strident Israel criticism, Menin did not criticize the mayor by name but said, “It is incumbent to ensure that the rhetoric is turned down” because there remains a “heightened sense of fear within the Jewish community.”





City Council Speaker Julie Menin, in an interview with the Forward, said she hopes the council’s recent efforts to combat antisemitism will help Jewish New Yorkers feel safer over the High Holidays. Asked what she would say to Jewish New Yorkers who are worried about Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has come under fire for his strident Israel criticism, Menin did not criticize the mayor by name but said, “It is incumbent to ensure that the rhetoric is turned down” because there remains a “heightened sense of fear within the Jewish community.” Care to share?: The New York Times is asking Jewish New Yorkers to share their thoughts in a survey about Israel, Zionism and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and whether their views have changed since the Oct. 7, 2023, deadly Hamas raid inside Israel.

