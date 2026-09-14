Neo-Nazi and anti-Muslim protesters clashed outside 9/11 memorial

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Neo-Nazi and anti-Muslim protesters faced off outside the 9/11 memorial. Two far-right factions clashed outside the World Trade Center memorial on Friday during ceremonies commemorating the 25th anniversary of 9/11, reported Politico. Jake Lang, a white supremacist influencer and pardoned Jan. 6 rioter, staged an anti-Muslim rally that was interrupted by a group of men who identified themselves as neo-Nazis, wearing swastika armbands and chanting “Heil Hitler.”





Two far-right factions clashed outside the World Trade Center memorial on Friday during ceremonies commemorating the 25th anniversary of 9/11, reported Politico. Jake Lang, a white supremacist influencer and pardoned Jan. 6 rioter, staged an anti-Muslim rally that was interrupted by a group of men who identified themselves as neo-Nazis, wearing swastika armbands and chanting “Heil Hitler.” Israel expects “intense” protests during Netanyahu’s visit to NYC. Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told The Times of Israel that Israel was “aware” of demonstrations that will take place during the Israeli prime minister’s trip for the U.N. General Assembly later this month. Danon accused Mayor Zohran Mamdani of “inciting and calling for people to demonstrate.” Mamdani previously said that he did not have the power to arrest Netanyahu for war crimes but added that Netanyahu was “not welcome in New York City.”





Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told The Times of Israel that Israel was “aware” of demonstrations that will take place during the Israeli prime minister’s trip for the U.N. General Assembly later this month. Danon accused Mayor Zohran Mamdani of “inciting and calling for people to demonstrate.” Mamdani previously said that he did not have the power to arrest Netanyahu for war crimes but added that Netanyahu was “not welcome in New York City.” Catch a new Roy Lichtenstein exhibition at the Whitney Museum of Modern Art. The collection by Lichtenstein, a defining artist of the Pop art movement and the grandson of German-Jewish immigrants, will be exhibited in “Roy Lichtenstein: Like New,” starting Oct. 11.





The collection by Lichtenstein, a defining artist of the Pop art movement and the grandson of German-Jewish immigrants, will be exhibited in “Roy Lichtenstein: Like New,” starting Oct. 11. Jay Maisel, who photographed Miles Davis and Marilyn Monroe, has died. The iconic photographer, another grandson of Jewish immigrants, shot everything from celebrities to street scenes in Jerusalem and his hometown of New York. Maisel’s parents spoke Yiddish and sent him to an all-boys yeshiva, reports The Washington Post.

