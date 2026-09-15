Sotheby’s to hold ‘Magnificent Judaica’ auction in NYC

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Mahmoud Khalil sues Columbia: Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian Columbia University alum who was detained in an immigration-related arrest by the Trump administration last year, is suing his alma mater along with an Israeli dean for facilitating a “hostile environment” for pro-Palestinian students.





Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian Columbia University alum who was detained in an immigration-related arrest by the Trump administration last year, is suing his alma mater along with an Israeli dean for facilitating a “hostile environment” for pro-Palestinian students. Teen slashed in Brooklyn synagogue by fellow congregant: A 14-year-old boy was slashed yesterday evening inside an Orthodox synagogue in Borough Park by a fellow congregant who police described as “emotionally disturbed.” The 22-year-old suspect, Krybus Shimon, was taken into custody and charged on Monday with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. The boy’s hand was slashed with a “cutting instrument” and he was treated by emergency medical services on the scene.





A 14-year-old boy was slashed yesterday evening inside an Orthodox synagogue in Borough Park by a fellow congregant who police described as “emotionally disturbed.” The 22-year-old suspect, Krybus Shimon, was taken into custody and charged on Monday with assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. The boy’s hand was slashed with a “cutting instrument” and he was treated by emergency medical services on the scene. Sotheby’s to hold Judaica auction: Sotheby’s announced that it will hold a live auction in December titled “Magnificent Judaica.” Headlining the sale is a 550-year-old mahzor, or prayer book, created in Italy by the Jewish artist Joel ben Simeon and valued at an estimated $3 million to $5 million.





Sotheby’s announced that it will hold a live auction in December titled “Magnificent Judaica.” Headlining the sale is a 550-year-old mahzor, or prayer book, created in Italy by the Jewish artist Joel ben Simeon and valued at an estimated $3 million to $5 million. Blakeman-endorsed candidate defended Kanye: A long-shot Republican House candidate in Brooklyn was boosted last week by an endorsement from Bruce Blakeman, the Jewish Republican challenger for New York governor. Jewish Insider reported that the candidate, Joel Anabilah-Azumah, defended a string of antisemitic remarks by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Blakeman has not retracted his endorsement.

