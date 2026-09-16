Jewish high school students to pray outside Mamdani’s residence

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Jewish school students to pray outside Gracie Mansion: A pair of Modern Orthodox high schools are sending their students to pray outside New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence on Friday, Jewish Currents reports. Students from the Ramaz School and SAR High School will pray, sing and “make clear that we are here, we are proud, and we aren’t going anywhere,” per an email to parents from Ramaz’s leadership. Mamdani told reporters he welcomed their presence, though he said he will “probably be somewhere else across the city” at that time.





A pair of Modern Orthodox high schools are sending their students to pray outside New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence on Friday, Jewish Currents reports. Students from the Ramaz School and SAR High School will pray, sing and “make clear that we are here, we are proud, and we aren’t going anywhere,” per an email to parents from Ramaz’s leadership. Mamdani told reporters he welcomed their presence, though he said he will “probably be somewhere else across the city” at that time. Mamdani won’t attend Netanyahu protests: Protesters will take to the streets when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the United Nations General Assembly next week. But Mamdani, who has seemingly encouraged New Yorkers to protest Netanyahu’s arrival, told reporters that he does “not have any plans to join any protest at the UN General Assembly.” He added that he has “never encouraged” New Yorkers to protest. “What I have always told them is that they have the right to do so in the city. We respect that right,” he said.





Protesters will take to the streets when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the United Nations General Assembly next week. But Mamdani, who has seemingly encouraged New Yorkers to protest Netanyahu’s arrival, told reporters that he does “not have any plans to join any protest at the UN General Assembly.” He added that he has “never encouraged” New Yorkers to protest. “What I have always told them is that they have the right to do so in the city. We respect that right,” he said. Shana tova from Coney Island: New York’s Jewish Community Relations Council co-hosted a Rosh Hashanah celebration alongside the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island yesterday. Attendees included Phylisa Wisdom, who leads the mayor’s office to combat antisemitism; a number of local electeds and Jewish leaders; and 20 Holocaust survivors.





New York’s Jewish Community Relations Council co-hosted a Rosh Hashanah celebration alongside the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island yesterday. Attendees included Phylisa Wisdom, who leads the mayor’s office to combat antisemitism; a number of local electeds and Jewish leaders; and 20 Holocaust survivors. Yiddish music @ Central Park: “New York Sings Yiddish,” a free evening of music put on by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, is coming to Central Park SummerStage tomorrow. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7. More info here.

