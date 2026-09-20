Ed Sheeran expresses sympathy for both Jews and Palestinians at first tour stop since Macklemore was dropped

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Pop star Ed Sheeran expressed sympathy for “centuries of Jewish pain” while calling what is happening in Gaza “catastrophic and unjustifiable” at a largely solo performance before about 50,000 people at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

It was the tour’s first stop since Macklemore was dropped following pro-Palestinian remarks and the display of images from the Gaza war during his opening set.

“I’ve tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind because I want my music and shows to be about unity not division, about humanity not politics,” he said in a speech before the music began.

“But this is a humanitarian issue and I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore. What happened in Israel at a … music festival on Oct. 7 was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain. What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate,” he added.

“I am already speaking to people across the spectrum to work out how to make a contribution that helps victims of these terrible times, and listening and learning because I do not know enough,” he continued.

His views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict took center stage after the rapper Macklemore declared “Free Palestine!” in front of graphic Gaza war imagery during his opening performance for Sheeran in East Rutherford, New Jersey, earlier this month.

Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, where another stop was scheduled, said Macklemore would not be allowed to perform there, and other stadiums threatened to cancel Sheeran’s shows unless Macklemore was removed from the bill.

After Macklemore was dropped, Sheeran’s other support acts and touring band withdrew one by one in solidarity.

Sheeran didn’t mention Kraft or any other venue owners by name in his remarks. But he said, “I am deeply worried about the idea of venues pre-approving content of performers. This happens in so many places I perform around the world, but it should never happen in the free world.”

Kraft’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Israeli-American Council, which organized a boycott against Macklemore following the New Jersey was also not immediately available to comment on Sheeran’s remarks.

Sheeran spoke more personally at the end of the show, saying that the last week was one of the worst of his life. “I didn’t know if this tour would be carrying on. I really didn’t know if I’d even be getting on stage again, or if I wanted to be an artist at all,” he said to the concert attendees.

“Everyone is telling me to cancel and I’m feeling all my friends and family and people I know abandon me and I look at the end of the week. And I see 50,000 people who haven’t abandoned me,” he said as at least some portion of the crowd roared their approval.

“This wasn’t the easy option tonight,” he said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if I’d be safe or you’d be safe or if things would be thrown at me or if people would boo. But I’ve felt so much love from you guys. I’m so grateful.”