Mahmoud Khalil decries ‘Zionist project’ at Yom Kippur service

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Mahmoud Khalil decried the “Zionist project” at a Yom Kippur service. The Palestinian activist leader and Columbia University alum who was detained by the Trump administration spoke at a Yom Kippur service Monday at Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza. “This is what the Zionist project is trying to make us forget — that we’re all one, that we’re all humans,” Khalil said at the gathering of hundreds of Jewish New Yorkers, organized by the progressive groups Jews for Racial and Economic Justice and Rabbis for Ceasefire. Several elected officials also joined the rally, including Democratic congressional nominee Brad Lander, who said, “My confession must center on my, on our, complicity in what I view as genocide in Gaza.”





The Palestinian activist leader and Columbia University alum who was detained by the Trump administration spoke at a Yom Kippur service Monday at Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza. “This is what the Zionist project is trying to make us forget — that we’re all one, that we’re all humans,” Khalil said at the gathering of hundreds of Jewish New Yorkers, organized by the progressive groups Jews for Racial and Economic Justice and Rabbis for Ceasefire. Several elected officials also joined the rally, including Democratic congressional nominee Brad Lander, who said, “My confession must center on my, on our, complicity in what I view as genocide in Gaza.” Netanyahu sparred with Mamdani ahead of his visit to New York. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu falsely accused Mayor Zohran Mamdani of supporting Hamas on Tuesday after Mamdani renewed his call for Netanyahu’s arrest for war crimes in Gaza. Netanyahu said that he would “tell the truth” about Mamdani during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, when he will visit New York for the first time since Mamdani took office. Mamdani has repeatedly said Hamas is a “terrorist organization.”





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu falsely accused Mayor Zohran Mamdani of supporting Hamas on Tuesday after Mamdani renewed his call for Netanyahu’s arrest for war crimes in Gaza. Netanyahu said that he would “tell the truth” about Mamdani during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, when he will visit New York for the first time since Mamdani took office. Mamdani has repeatedly said Hamas is a “terrorist organization.” Bloomberg put bucks behind Hochul. Jewish billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg gave $1 million last week to Greater Empire State, a super PAC boosting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s reelection bid, reported Politico.





Jewish billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg gave $1 million last week to Greater Empire State, a super PAC boosting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s reelection bid, reported Politico. Psychedelic pop artist Peter Max has died at 88. The artist who epitomized the “flower power” movement of the 1960s was born Peter Max Finkelstein to German Jewish parents in Berlin in 1937. A year later, his family fled the Nazis to Shanghai, where they lived for a decade before going to Haifa, Paris and finally Brooklyn.

