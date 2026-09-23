Albert Axelrad, Brandeis Hillel rabbi who championed pluralism and social justice, dies at 87

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Rabbi Albert S. Axelrad, a Reform rabbi, community leader and political activist who headed Brandeis University’s Hillel Foundation for 34 years, died on Sept. 18. He was 87.

Starting in 1965, Axelrad sought to ensure that students and faculty from all Jewish streams received the logistical support and resources needed to live the fullest of Jewish lives at Brandeis, the only nonsectarian, Jewish-sponsored college or university in the United States.

“Al didn’t just preach pluralism. He lived pluralism,” said Rabbi Peretz Rodman, who first met Axelrad as an undergraduate and later joined his Hillel staff while a graduate student. “For example, there hadn’t been much of an Orthodox presence on campus until the mid-1970s, when he hired an Orthodox rabbi and provided space for that minyan.”

Although dedicated to egalitarian prayer that offers equal roles for men and women, Axelrad often attended Orthodox and other non-egalitarian services, Rodman said. “He would quip that he davened in an egalitarian minyan before praying with the Orthodox minyan, so he’d be ‘yotzei’” — having fulfilled his own religious requirements as a liberal Jew.

Axelrad’s commitment to egalitarian prayer led him to cofound the non-denominational Havurat Shalom in Somerville, Massachusetts. A lay-led, independent congregation that drew on aspects of the counterculture, it served as a model of egalitarianism for what became known as the havurah movement.

A native Brooklynite, Axelrad attended the Yeshivah of Flatbush and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Columbia University. In 1965 he received rabbinic ordination from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. Soon afterward, he moved to Massachusetts to become the Hillel director and chaplain at Brandeis.

His first years at Brandeis coincided with the movement opposing the war in Vietnam, and Axelrad, a member of the Jewish Peace Fellowship, counseled students who were weighing whether to become conscientious objectors. He also advocated for divesting from South Africa as a means to end apartheid.

But Israel and Jews remained at the center of Axelrad’s activism. He was an early supporter of the “two-state solution” through Breira, the first national Jewish organization to advocate for an independent Palestinian state, and passionate about the struggle of Jews locked beyond the Iron Curtain and punished for practicing Judaism.

He ensured that activism to free Soviet Jews was a central part of Jewish life at Brandeis, and traveled to the Soviet Union on two occasions to meet Jewish refuseniks. His 1985 book “Refusenik: Voices of Struggle and Hope” chronicles his first visit. In 1984 he wrote “Meditations of a Maverick Rabbi,” in which he explained, among other things, why he performed interfaith marriages.

Axelrad is credited with creating, in the 1970s, the first bar- and bat-mitzvah training programs for Jewish adults who missed out on the ceremony in their youth. These programs became a mainstay in many American synagogues. The annual Jewish Arts Festival he introduced was adopted by other Hillels.

Axelrad became the founding director of the Center for Spiritual Life and adjunct professor of religion at Emerson College in Boston after retiring from Brandeis in 1999.

Upon learning of Axelrad’s death, hundreds of former Brandeis students — many of them now rabbis themselves — took to social media to recall Axelrad’s pluralistic, the-door-is-always-open style of leadership and the effect he had on their lives. Many called him a bridge-builder and a “mensch.”

Rabbi Bob Carroll, who worked closely with Axelrad as a student board member of Brandeis Hillel and, later, as its president while an undergraduate, said he owed Axelrad “a huge debt of gratitude.

“Probably more than anyone else in my life, when I waver over whether I should have the courage to speak out about something demanding moral courage or sacrifice, to risk my own position or reputation, it is his example and memory that I see in my mind’s eye,” said Carroll, an Orthodox rabbi.

“I haven’t always lived up to his standard. But because of him I at least knew what I should have had the guts to do, or to say. And I was a better human being and a better Jew because of him. Even when our paths diverged.”

Rabbah Riqi Kosovske, the rabbi of the Beit Ahavah Reform synagogue in Northampton, Massachusetts, said Axelrad had a “huge impact” on her life from the moment she became a Brandeis undergraduate.

“One of my earliest memories was singing in the student circle with him at 12:15 p.m. every day at the daily vigil when he was on the hunger strike for divestment [from South Africa], and I would cry watching him as I worried and cared so much for him and was so inspired by him,” she said. “I am grateful for his kindness and the impact he had on me.”

Rabbi Ron Kronish was a sophomore when Axelrad began his position at Brandeis. Kronish, who became the student head of Hillel during his senior year, described Axelrad as “a great listener. He would look you in the eye. He was fully present.”



Kronish, who later became a Reform rabbi and an interfaith activist in the United States and Israel, said Axelrad always looked at life through a Jewish lens and that his opposition to the Vietnam war and his involvement in civil rights “came out of his understanding of what it means to be Jewish.”

Larry Sternberg called Axelrad “a consummate mensch — kind, gentle, caring — a good listener, a strong allyand a principled leader.” He first met Axelrad in 1973, when he began his graduate work at Brandeis. Sternberg later served on the faculty at Brandeis and as executive director of the university’s Hillel from 2004-2013.

“He acted on his passions and beliefs, reflecting a commitment to rabbinic activism. At times I found him infuriating,” Sternberg said, “but that never resulted in tension between us. Our bond was strong because Al knew that disagreeing did not diminish our respect for one another. While many rabbis aspire to inspire others, Al was the real deal.”

Axelrad is survived by four children and several grandchildren. Berta Axelrad, his wife of 63 years, died in December 2024.