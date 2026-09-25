A Jewish guide to the MLB playoffs

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Good morning! Happy fall to all those who, like me, love sweater weather, apple pie and the MLB postseason.

Before we dive into this week’s news, a quick anecdote on my most Jewish sports encounter in quite some time … Last weekend I covered Dean Kremer’s start against the Los Angeles Angels for MLB.com, which wrapped up a few hours before Kol Nidre began. Kremer pitched well as the Minnesota Twins won, 8-0. After our postgame interview, I wished Kremer a “Shana tova.” He was certainly not expecting to hear those words in an MLB clubhouse, but once he processed what I said, he returned the message and asked if I was fasting for the holiday.

Wherever you go, there’s always someone Jewish, even in the bowels of Angel Stadium!

The Jews to watch in the MLB playoffs

“October” is synonymous with the MLB postseason, but the playoffs actually begin on Sept. 29 this year, which means teams could be eliminated before we reconvene next week.

The race to the playoffs has been tight this year, especially in the lackluster American League. Here’s a breakdown of the Jewish players who will be vying for glory this October (and very late September). Check here for the latest on seeding, matchups and tiebreakers.

Max Fried and his New York Yankees will (almost certainly) host their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in the Wild Card round next week. Despite missing time with injury this season, Fried was his typical elite self, posting a 2.80 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 20 starts. The lefty has a mixed postseason resume — he helped lead the Braves to the 2021 World Series title, but owns a 5.31 career playoff ERA.

Alex Bregman — who is recovering from a terrifying injury sustained last week — is hoping to return to the Chicago Cubs, who clinched their postseason berth yesterday, before the regular season ends. Bregman, who turned his season around with a red-hot second half, is a postseason legend, ranking in the top 10 all time in playoff games (102), home runs (19), RBIs (55), hits (91), runs (63) and walks (56).

Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers are on the verge of a playoff spot, but there’s a chance that the messy AL West is not decided by the time you’re reading this. As of Friday morning, Texas and Houston were tied for the division lead. Pederson, whose previous postseason pedigree has earned him the nickname “Joctober,” is currently on the injured list with a fractured left hand, but is hopeful he could return for the Wild Card series.

Garrett Stubbs and the Philadelphia Phillies are also on the cusp of punching their ticket to the postseason. Stubbs, the team’s backup catcher, does not play much, but he does bring a touch of playoff experience. Stubbs has appeared in three games over three years with Houston and Philly — but has yet to take an at-bat in October.

Max Lazar was recalled from Triple-A to rejoin the Phillies this week for his third stint in the big leagues this season. He is unlikely to make the team’s postseason roster.

Halftime report

THAT’S UNFORTUNATE. A recent boxing match in Orlando made headlines after one of the fighters, an avowed racist with an SS tattoo, mocked his Israeli opponent as “a short little f–king Jew prick” and performed a Nazi salute to the crowd. As it turns out, the online cryptocurrency casino that promoted the event has a troubling history of antisemitism and pro-Nazi imagery.

WELCOME TO THE TRIBE? Former British soccer star Wayne Rooney recently learned that he has Jewish heritage, sharing on a Disney+ series that his maternal grandmother’s family were Polish Jews. “I’m Catholic but I’ve always asked questions like, ‘Why aren’t we Jewish?’” Rooney said.

OUT OF BOUNDS. The Argentine Padel Association suspended a player who was scheduled to compete in next month’s Pan American Padel Games in Paraguay due to antisemitic remarks she made on social media. Padel is a racket sport similar to tennis and squash that is popular in Latin America.

BAT MITTS-VAH. For a lot of people, a ballpark feels like a spiritual place. That was even more true for a Pittsburgh teen who recently celebrated her bat mitzvah at PNC Park, the home of the Pirates. The ceremony took place in the team’s press conference room before the bat mitzvah girl and her friends and family took in the game from a luxury suite.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

Baseball

Dean Kremer makes his final start of the 2026 season Sunday at 3:10 p.m. as the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers. Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs face his old team, the Boston Red Sox, this weekend, while Zack Gelof and the A’s host the Houston Astros. Garrett Stubbs, Max Lazar and the Philadelphia Phillies host the Tampa Bay Rays, and Spencer Horwitz’s Pittsburgh Pirates play the Detroit Tigers.

Football

A.J. Dillon and the Carolina Panthers play the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1 p.m. Dillon is primed for a bigger role this week and moving forward, following the injury to Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks.

Soccer

Israel’s national team faces Ireland Sunday at 2:45 p.m. in the UEFA Nations League — in a match that hasn’t been without controversy. Israel lost, 3-1, to Austria on Thursday. In the MLS, Daniel Edelman and St. Louis City face his old team, the New York Red Bulls, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. At the same time, Idan Toklomati and Charlotte F.C. host Chicago. Ran Binyamin and F.C. Dallas host LAFC Saturday at 8:30, while DeAndre Yedlin and Real Salt Lake host Matt Turner and the New England Revolution Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Racing

Lance Stroll races for Aston Martin in the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix Saturday at 7 a.m.